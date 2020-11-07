Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Four-year results from patient-level meta-analysis confirm safety profile of Philips Stellarex .035” low-dose drug-coated balloon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 11:15am EST

November 07, 2020

Meta-analysis of two major randomized controlled trials (RCTs) show no difference in mortality between patients treated with the Philips Stellarex drug-coated balloon (DCB) and those treated with percutaneous angioplasty (PTA), the current standard of care

Amsterdam, the Netherlands Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the results of a patient-level meta-analysis that confirms the safety profile of its Stellarex drug-coated balloon (DCB) at four years. Including data from two major randomized controlled trials (RCTs), the results show no difference in mortality between patients treated with the Stellarex DCB and those treated with percutaneous angioplasty (PTA), the current standard of care. The meta-analysis, which represents the highest level of the evidence pyramid, was presented at the virtual 2020 Vascular Interventional Advances conference (VIVA20).

The meta-analysis found that over four years, there was no significant difference in survival among patients treated with the Stellarex DCB (85.7%) compared to those treated with PTA (85.6%). The data includes two Stellarex RCTs: the ILLUMENATE EU RCT and the ILLUMENATE Pivotal RCT, comprised of 589 patients in the U.S. and Europe followed up to four years with a high compliance on vital status data.

“The meta-analysis reinforces previously presented results from the ILLUMENATE RCTs, demonstrating low mortality rates each year through four years, with no difference in rates between the two patient cohorts,” said Sean Lyden, MD, Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery, Cleveland Clinic (U.S.), who presented the data. Dr. Lyden is also co-Primary Investigator for the ILLUMENATE Pivotal trial, one of the two RCTs included in the meta-analysis, and a paid consultant to Philips. “This independent, patient-level meta-analysis continues to provide consistent, long-term data for a large group of patients.”

In addition to demonstrating no significant difference in all-cause mortality between patients treated with the Stellarex DCB and those treated with PTA (14.3% vs. 14.4%), the results of the meta-analysis also show no difference in cardiovascular mortality (3.6% vs. 4.0%) and non-cardiovascular mortality (10.8% vs. 10.9%).

“The results of this study confirm the safety and performance of our unique Stellarex low-dose drug-coated balloon,” said Chris Landon, Senior Vice President and General Manager Image Guided Therapy Devices at Philips. “We are committed to providing healthcare providers with accurate and transparent data in order to help them make an informed decision on the optimal treatment for each patient with peripheral arterial disease. Stellarex, with its low drug dose and unique drug coating composition, is a logical choice for those who require this option.”

Featuring Philips EnduraCoat technology, a unique coating consisting of a polyethylene glycol excipient with amorphous and crystalline paclitaxel particles dispersed in it, Stellarex .035” DCB is unlike any other drug-coated balloon for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. EnduraCoat technology provides efficient drug transfer and effective drug residency coupled with high coating durability and minimal particulate loss, thereby enabling a low therapeutic drug dose.

Philips’ Image Guided Therapy business provides complete procedural solutions of systems, smart devices, disease-specific software and services for minimally invasive procedures, helping caregivers decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient during their procedure.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Groves
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 631 639 916
E-mail: mark.groves@philips.com

Fabienne van der Feer
Philips Image Guided Therapy
Tel: + 31 622 698 001
E-mail : fabienne.van.der.feer@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
11:16aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Four-year results from patient-level meta-analysis confi..
AQ
11:15aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Four-year results from patient-level meta-analysis confi..
AQ
11:15aFour-year results from patient-level meta-analysis confirm safety profile of ..
GL
11/06PHILIPS NV : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
11/06KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips recognized in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Vi..
AQ
11/06KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Correction to Philips Item
DJ
11/06KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips Adds More Targets to 2021-25 Growth Plan
DJ
11/06KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips presents its performance and value creation traj..
AQ
11/06KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips presents its performance and value creation traj..
AQ
11/06Philips presents its performance and value creation trajectory for the 2021-2..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 608 M 23 284 M 23 284 M
Net income 2020 1 270 M 1 509 M 1 509 M
Net Debt 2020 3 335 M 3 961 M 3 961 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 39 153 M 46 544 M 46 492 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 80 718
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,66 €
Last Close Price 43,05 €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.0.93%46 544
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC62.42%209 130
DANAHER CORPORATION59.93%174 369
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.14%86 270
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.105.80%68 834
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-21.05%51 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group