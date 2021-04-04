Log in
How digital innovation can bring healthcare to remote regions: three real-world examples

04/04/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
In some rural areas of the United States, patients must travel hours to access care, particularly when they need specialized diagnostic and treatment services for complex diseases. Innovative telehealth technology can ease this burden for rural patients. Remote patient monitoring devices and sensors, for example, are convenient options for clinicians to track patients' vital signs and manage chronic conditions within the home.

Some patients, however, do not have the necessary digital devices, reliable household internet, or the privacy needed for sensitive clinical conversations at home. An option that offers patients a community-based choice for remote care is the Virtual Care Station. This telehealth environment has been developed by Philips to provide virtual face-to-face care in convenient neighborhood locations such as retail settings, libraries, universities, and veteran service organizations.

Virtual Care Stations are connected to regional medical centers and equipped with specialized staff and technology. Each Virtual Care Station features enough room to accommodate a patient in a wheelchair or with an accompanying care partner or service animal.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 18:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
