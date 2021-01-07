Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Innovating for our Next Normal: How digital health is helping pregnant mothers through the pandemic and beyond

01/07/2021 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In 2020, our teams accelerated technology specifically designed to support mothers and their obstetricians during the pandemic with the COVID-19 Philips obstetrics platform, including the Avalon CL Fetal Maternal Pod and Patch and fetal monitor. The Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch is a single-use, disposable patch placed on the mother's abdomen to capture fetal and maternal vitals without the need for constant repositioning. The patch allows clinicians to monitor pregnant women at home, limiting the amount of physical interaction to potentially reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With this new patch, clinicians can now monitor pregnant women at home, or from a distance in the hospital.

We also quickly activated our Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps to share credible, relevant information for the 14 million parents and parents-to-be who used our platforms this year. This included in-app articles like 'will COVID-19 affect my maternity care?' and healthy tips like 'how to keep your breastfeeding equipment clean.' We even partnered with public healthcare, like the NHS, offering up in-app public service announcements for local users encouraging them not to miss their antenatal appointments and to stay connected with their midwife.

In different countries around the world, we partnered with local midwives, to host live, online sessions, answering questions around COVID-19, pregnancy and parenting for their patients.

And lastly, we solidified a partnership with GlaxoSmithKline [GSK], a British pharmaceutical company, to educate parents on the importance of baby vaccinations and immunization, using articles and videos in our Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps. A vaccination hub was also created to help parents access comprehensive and reliable information about vaccine-preventable diseases.

We didn't do it alone, but by partnering with clinicians, hospitals, experts and governments we together helped deliver care and comfort to mothers during this particularly stressful time.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 08:07:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
03:08aINNOVATING FOR OUR NEXT NORMAL : How digital health is helping pregnant mothers ..
PU
01/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Moderna, Walgreens, Alibaba
01/06MARKET CHATTER : Philips Short-lists Bidders for $3.7 Billion Home Appliance Uni..
MT
01/04GSK, Philips Team Up to Offer Child Vaccination Information to Parents
MT
01/04KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips and GSK partner to better inform parents about c..
PU
01/04PHILIPS NV : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
2020KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Why doing business responsibly is a major brand differen..
PU
2020PHILIPS NV : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
2020KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips, Partners to Get Nearly $2.8 Million of US Army ..
MT
2020Philips, BioIntelliSense and University of Colorado receive U.S. Department o..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 656 M 24 214 M 24 214 M
Net income 2020 1 285 M 1 583 M 1 583 M
Net Debt 2020 3 322 M 4 092 M 4 092 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 41 008 M 50 360 M 50 518 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 80 718
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,06 €
Last Close Price 45,09 €
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.2.99%50 360
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC2.56%189 337
DANAHER CORPORATION6.40%162 513
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-3.09%94 638
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.5.59%82 088
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG5.13%56 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ