Innovating for our Next Normal: How digital health is helping pregnant mothers through the pandemic and beyond

In 2020, our teams accelerated technology specifically designed to support mothers and their obstetricians during the pandemic with the COVID-19 Philips obstetrics platform, including the Avalon CL Fetal Maternal Pod and Patch and fetal monitor. The Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch is a single-use, disposable patch placed on the mother's abdomen to capture fetal and maternal vitals without the need for constant repositioning. The patch allows clinicians to monitor pregnant women at home, limiting the amount of physical interaction to potentially reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. With this new patch, clinicians can now monitor pregnant women at home, or from a distance in the hospital.

We also quickly activated our Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps to share credible, relevant information for the 14 million parents and parents-to-be who used our platforms this year. This included in-app articles like 'will COVID-19 affect my maternity care?' and healthy tips like 'how to keep your breastfeeding equipment clean.' We even partnered with public healthcare, like the NHS, offering up in-app public service announcements for local users encouraging them not to miss their antenatal appointments and to stay connected with their midwife.

In different countries around the world, we partnered with local midwives, to host live, online sessions, answering questions around COVID-19, pregnancy and parenting for their patients.

And lastly, we solidified a partnership with GlaxoSmithKline [GSK], a British pharmaceutical company, to educate parents on the importance of baby vaccinations and immunization, using articles and videos in our Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps. A vaccination hub was also created to help parents access comprehensive and reliable information about vaccine-preventable diseases.

We didn't do it alone, but by partnering with clinicians, hospitals, experts and governments we together helped deliver care and comfort to mothers during this particularly stressful time.