Inside Insights: Podcast series explores diagnosis and treatment innovation during COVID-19

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, health systems around the globe already faced immense pressure to manage operational and clinical complexities, compounded by the challenge of processing an ever-increasing flow of raw data, inefficient systems, heavy workloads and bureaucratic demands. COVID-19 has only added to the pressure and complexity, pushing healthcare providers and infrastructures to their limits.

But a 'bright side' has emerged from the crisis: a boom in innovation and collaboration to meet new needs. The world has witnessed companies and industries stepping forward to solve challenges facing hospitals, clinicians and their patients. In many ways, the pandemic has reinvigorated healthcare's sense of purpose and brought together different disciplines, overcoming siloes and personal interest - working toward the shared goal of saving lives.

To explore this more deeply, I took the opportunity to sit down with a few of my Philips colleagues for a podcast series called Inside Insights, where we discuss the innovations that are being designed and implemented to help solve the biggest challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of patients today.