Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inside Insights: Podcast series explores diagnosis and treatment innovation during COVID-19

03/05/2021 | 10:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, health systems around the globe already faced immense pressure to manage operational and clinical complexities, compounded by the challenge of processing an ever-increasing flow of raw data, inefficient systems, heavy workloads and bureaucratic demands. COVID-19 has only added to the pressure and complexity, pushing healthcare providers and infrastructures to their limits.

But a 'bright side' has emerged from the crisis: a boom in innovation and collaboration to meet new needs. The world has witnessed companies and industries stepping forward to solve challenges facing hospitals, clinicians and their patients. In many ways, the pandemic has reinvigorated healthcare's sense of purpose and brought together different disciplines, overcoming siloes and personal interest - working toward the shared goal of saving lives.

To explore this more deeply, I took the opportunity to sit down with a few of my Philips colleagues for a podcast series called Inside Insights, where we discuss the innovations that are being designed and implemented to help solve the biggest challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of patients today.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 03:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
03/05INSIDE INSIGHTS : Podcast series explores diagnosis and treatment innovation dur..
PU
03/04Philips Incisive CT gets even smarter with debut of AI-enabled Precise Suite
GL
03/04Philips advances AI-enabled streamlined workflow solutions in diagnostic X-ra..
GL
03/03KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : Royal Philips Partners Up With Disney For Animations In..
MT
03/03KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : Shez Partovi to succeed Jeroen Tas as Philips' Chief In..
AQ
03/03Philips and Disney join forces to improve the healthcare experience of childr..
GL
03/03Survey cites enhanced patient experience and anxiety reduction as top benefit..
GL
03/02KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : Philips' spotlight solutions as part of the ECR 2021 Vi..
PU
03/02Philips partners with DiA Imaging Analysis to enhance ultrasound with AI-base..
GL
03/02EYE IN THE SKY : how virtual collaboration can improve access to care around the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 602 M 23 348 M 23 348 M
Net income 2021 1 393 M 1 659 M 1 659 M
Net Debt 2021 4 202 M 5 005 M 5 005 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,8x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 40 794 M 48 599 M 48 590 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 81 592
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 50,99 €
Last Close Price 45,07 €
Spread / Highest target 39,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.2.95%49 290
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-4.06%173 844
DANAHER CORPORATION-3.48%152 704
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-13.32%83 482
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.39%72 415
ILLUMINA, INC.8.00%58 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ