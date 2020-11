Philips is targeting an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization margin in the high-teens by 2025. "Philips Adds More Targets to 2021-25 Growth Plan," at 0729 GMT, incorrectly said in a flash headline and the article that the company is targeting an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin in the high-teens by 2025.

