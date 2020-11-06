Log in
Koninklijke Philips N : Philips Adds More Targets to 2021-25 Growth Plan

11/06/2020 | 02:45am EST

By Matteo Castia

Koninklijke Philips NV said Friday that it has included more targets in its 2021-25 growth plan, building on those announced in October.

The Dutch medical-technology group said it is now targeting accelerated sales growth and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin in the high-teens by 2025.

The company said it is also aiming for an extra 400 million euros ($473.2 million) of net savings a year between 2021 and 2025, in an effort to reach extra cumulative net savings of EUR2 billion by the end of that period.

Philips added that it is seeking to achieve mid-to-high-teens organic return on invested capital by 2025.

The company also reiterated the targets it had outlined in its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 19, when it said it was targeting an acceleration in the average annual comparable sales growth to 5%-6%, an adjusted Ebita margin improvement of 60-80 basis points on average annually from 2021 and a free cash flow above EUR2 billion by 2025.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0244ET


Financials
Sales 2020 19 608 M 23 196 M 23 196 M
Net income 2020 1 270 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
Net Debt 2020 3 335 M 3 946 M 3 946 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 39 371 M 46 576 M 46 575 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 80 718
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,66 €
Last Close Price 43,29 €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.1.49%46 576
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC58.45%202 515
DANAHER CORPORATION56.59%170 860
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.23.20%83 423
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.114.85%74 159
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-22.14%50 489
