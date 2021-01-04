Log in
Koninklijke Philips N : Philips and GSK partner to better inform parents about child vaccination

01/04/2021 | 09:07am EST
With the Philips Pregnancy+ and Baby+ apps reaching a combined total of almost 2 million parents across the globe every day, the Philips/GSK vaccine partnership represents a huge step forwards in providing parents with factual, scientifically accurate information. By facilitating preventative care, offering easy digital access to information, and eliminating much of the cost and heartbreak of treating preventable childhood diseases, it further cements Philips' commitment to the quadruple aim of healthcare - improved outcomes, better patient and staff experiences, and lower cost of care.

The Philips/GSK partnership offering is already live in Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, Germany, Italy, Australia, Russia and Mexico, where it has proved highly successful in reassuring parents who have been unable to have face-to-face contact with their child care teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 14:05:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
