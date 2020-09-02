Koninklijke Philips N : Philips unveils major updates to home appliances

For more information on the products below, click here to visit the Philips press event landing page for IFA 2020.

Philips PerfectCare Steam Generator 9000 Series

PerfectCare 9000 Series comes with the world's first fabric sensing technology in irons, called ActiveSense. Using a built-in camera and AI, the iron can detect what materials are being ironed and automatically adjusts the ideal temperature and steam amount, accordingly, providing effortless ironing with excellent results.

Philips Essential Airfryers

Today, consumers have an increased desire for healthy cooking alternatives to support their family's wellbeing. Following last year's introduction of the Philips Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing technology, the new Essential line delivers Philips' patented rapid air technology to cook foods with 90% less fat - at a more accessible price point. The Essential range includes a Compact, XL and a Connected version - and all can be used with the NutriU app to access healthy recipes and helpful cooking tips. Launched in 2019, the Philips Airfyer XXL with Smart Sensing technology was the company's first air fryer equipped with AI. The smart sensor monitors the inside temperature and amount of food and automatically adjusts cooking time and temperature while cooking for hands.

Philips SpeedPro Max 8000 Series

With consumers' heighted awareness of hygiene at home - especially with more people in the house for longer periods of time - Philips all-in-one vacuum and mop now features new anti-bacterial microfiber cleaning pads with an Always Clean coating to protect the cloth from bacteria growth after use*. Consumers can also add detergent in the water chamber to remove up to 99 percent of bacteria when mopping - making it easy to sanitize, mop and vacuum all at the same time.

Philips Espresso 5400 Series LatteGo

Without morning coffee meetings and breaks at work around the coffee machine, there has been an increasing desire for coffee machines as consumers build out their home office setup. The new Full Automatic Espresso Machine - Philips 5400 brings café-quality coffee to the home, offering up to 12 different coffee drinks with just the touch of a button via its new user interface. Managing the entire process from bean to brew seamlessly, the machine is designed with durable, ceramic bean grinders and features the easy-to-clean LatteGo milk frothing system and the Aroma Extract brewing system.

SENSEO® Viva Café Eco

Consumers are also looking for coffee makers that also fit into their sustainable lifestyle. The recently launched SENSEO® Viva Café Eco was designed with the planet in mind: the coffee machine is made with recycled plastics**, consumes 28% less energy than the previous version***, and uses biodegradable coffee pods - as opposed to aluminum or plastic capsules.

Philips Air Purifier Series 4000i

The Philips Air Purifier Series 4000i features a 3-layer filter that effectively removes 99.97% of even ultra-fine particles, including pollutants, PM 2.5, allergens, bacteria, viruses, gases and odors****. The LED displays shows air quality in real-time and users can track, monitor and control their device via the Clean Home+ app. This month, Philips also debuts its new Series 2000 at a lower price point to complete the company's new air purifier product range.

*Mop cloth contains zinc pyrithione, with anti-bacteria rate of >99% after 24hrs of use. Tested by certified lab to GB 21551.2-2010 and ISO20743:2013, with E. coli and S. aureus.'

**Where possible. Food Contact Materials (FCM) cannot be made from recycled plastic (EU Reg. 282/2008). Excl. FCM, >35% of plastic weight is recycled material

*** Vs. predecessor HD7806/50 or /51, using standard EN 60661: 2014.

****From the air that passes through the filter, tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third-party lab.