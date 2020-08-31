Koninklijke Philips N : United States halts order of Philips ventilators, earnings to be hit

Log in
08/31/2020 | 02:36am EDT
Dutch health technology company Philips presents the company's financial results for the fourth quarter in Amsterdam

Electrical equipment maker Philips on Monday said the U.S. Department of Health had cancelled the bulk of an order for 43,000 hospital ventilators, leading it to cut its 2020 earnings outlook.

The Dutch company, which makes products ranging from electrical toothbrushes to hospital equipment, said it will now deliver just 12,300 hospital ventilators by the end of the year.

Philips was one of several companies contracted by the U.S. to supply more than 187,000 ventilators to the strategic national stockpile to help treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it had been informed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) of the partial termination of the contract. Philips will not ship a remaining 30,700 ventilators, it said in a statement.

Orders for ventilators and other medical equipment resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak had been expected to lift Philips' performance in 2020.

"The reduction in our ventilator deliveries to HHS will obviously impact Philips' financial performance, but we continue to expect to return to growth and improved profitability in the second half of the year, starting in the third quarter," Frans van Houten, Philips chief executive, said.

Philips had said in July that the surge in orders for medical equipment would enable it to achieve an "adjusted EBITA margin improvement" this year.

But on Monday it said it expects "to deliver modest comparable sales growth with an adjusted EBITA margin of around the level of last year."

Philips' core earnings fell by almost a quarter in April-June to 418 million euros ($497.25 million) as sales dropped 6% to 4.4 billion euros.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials
Sales 2020 19 795 M 23 562 M 23 562 M
Net income 2020 1 310 M 1 560 M 1 560 M
Net Debt 2020 3 600 M 4 285 M 4 285 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
Yield 2020 2,14%
Capitalization 37 144 M 44 182 M 44 213 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 80 718
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,76 €
Last Close Price 41,09 €
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.-3.67%44 182
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC30.66%167 920
DANAHER CORPORATION33.98%145 883
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.22.98%85 079
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.86.54%60 085
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-9.27%58 701
