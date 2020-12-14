Log in
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
Koninklijke Philips N : Webinar series aims to address sleep and respiratory care challenges in a post-COVID world

12/14/2020 | 04:09am EST
'In times like these, the only true constant is change,' said Teofilo Lee-Chiong, Medical Liaison for Sleep and Respiratory Care at Philips. 'Which makes it increasingly important that we remain interconnected with our partners in sleep health by sharing information and best practices to help ensure patients continue to receive the highest quality of care. While mitigating risk of patients with COVID-19 remains a priority across the health industry, addressing everyday sleep and breathing challenges has never been so critical. We are pleased to offer a focused resource for sleep and respiratory clinicians around the globe to support their operations with insights and guidance on emerging technologies and approaches to care.'

The webinars will be led by industry experts and guest speakers who will share the latest news, best practices, and guidance to managing a sleep practice and treating respiratory patients amid an ever-evolving healthcare landscape. Sponsored by Philips, this series is designed to more broadly enrich the online CME/CE learning experience for Sleep Physicians, Pulmonologists, ENT's, Neurologists, Internal Medicine, Primary Care and General Practice Physicians, Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners, Sleep Technicians and Respiratory Therapists with emerging best practices in sleep medicine and respiratory care.

Available globally on-demand for one calendar year after publication date, the first three webinars are currently accessible at eMedEvents.com/Philips for AMA, CNE, AARC and CSTE credit for sleep professionals and AMA, CNE and AARC for respiratory professionals. Philips' sponsored webinar series will feature the following topics lead by respected industry experts:

  1. Sleep Medicine in 2020 and Moving Forward : Led by Seema Khosla, MD, FCCP, FAASM, Medical Director at the North Dakota Center for Sleep, this webinar discusses the changes in sleep medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic and how it will change the way clinicians test, diagnose and treat sleep patients.
  2. Apnea in the Current Era: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Adherence: Led by Cleveland Clinic's Colleen Lance, MD, this webinar discusses how to help OSA patients remain compliant with their therapy during this time of transition.
  3. Oxygen Therapy: What you need to know to get it right for your patients: Led by Kim Radde Hunchuk, MEd, RRT, RPSGT, CTTS, CPFT, Transitional Care Coordinator at Sharon Regional Medical Center with over 30 years serving patients with Chronic Pulmonary diseases. This webinar discusses evaluating the need for Long Term Oxygen Therapy (LTOT), and matching the oxygen delivery system to meet the clinical and lifestyle needs of the patient.
  4. COMING SOON: Utilizing Remote Patient Data to Assist with Managing Home Ventilation Therapy: Led by Dr. Marta Kaminska, B.Sc., MD, M.Sc, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Transitional Research in Respiratory Diseases Program, McGill University; and Dr. David Zielinski, MD FRCPC, FCCP, Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Child Health and Human Development Program, McGill University.

This sleep and respiratory focused series builds upon Philips commitment to supporting its partners, customers, patients and colleagues during this time of crisis. The company understands the growing need for shared resources and connected technologies in a time of great uncertainty. That's why, on top of its commitment to ramp up production on critical care technologies to support healthcare workers, Philips has focused efforts to share thought-provoking and educational content to help inform and inspire consumers and health tech industry experts alike.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 09:08:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
