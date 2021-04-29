Log in
Koninklijke Philips N : How can we drive circular economy to scale?

04/29/2021
As pointed out in the recent Circularity Gap Report 2021 from Circle Economy, doubling the current global circularity rate of 8.6% would cut emissions by 39%, and reduce usage of virgin resources by 28%. We can also address 45% of global greenhouse gas emissions by changing the way we make and use products. And by helping to avoid waste, stimulating business growth, and creating employment, the transition to a circular economy presents a USD 4.5 trillion economic opportunity. Reasons aplenty, then, to go all-in on circular.

Circular economy supporting sustainable healthcare
In healthcare, the combined burden of expanding, aging populations and the increase in chronic diseases has created an urgent need for sustainable models of care delivery. As a health technology company, Philips is committed to making the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation, while acting responsibly towards the planet and society. And the transition to a circular economy is central to that endeavor.

We take an end-to end approach to circularity, reducing, re-using and recycling wherever possible. Our aim is to minimize the use of new materials and resources, while simultaneously maximizing the lifetime value of our products and solutions through innovative service models, smart digital solutions, and product take-back, refurbishment and parts recovery.

We can now offer a trade-in on all large medical equipment deals that we have won around the globe and have the capability to take care of responsible repurposing, such as refurbishment or recycling. We are also reducing our use of virgin materials by increasing use of recycled materials. In this way, we can improve more people's lives without unnecessarily further depleting natural resources.

Circular-ready design
Through our long-established EcoDesign program, we continue to optimize the design of our products and solutions to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions, and to reduce packaging. At the same time, we are stepping up our efforts in circular design. This means, from the outset of the product creation process, designing for less weight and for recycled content, as well as designing for serviceability, upgradability, modularity, recycling, parts recovery and/or refurbishment. And so the mindset horizon shifts from 'today' to 'tomorrow and beyond'.

Business model innovation
Circular, service-oriented models are central to reducing waste and carbon emissions. In our field, they can help make healthcare more effective and efficient - and more sustainable. That's why, at Philips, we have started to fundamentally redesign our business models.

With new periodic, usage- and outcome-based business models, we are moving from selling the physical product or system to offering its use 'as a service'. Models like this have the added benefit of supporting multiple re-use and recycling, thus contributing to the sustainable use of resources.

Win-win
Let me give an example that illustrates how all of this comes together.
One of our customers, a leading healthcare provider, is committed to becoming carbon-neutral. They have acquired an MRI scanner from us. The product has been refurbished: it is a pre-owned system that has been thoroughly upgraded and quality-tested. We have now leased it to the healthcare provider, who can access the solution's potentially life-saving functionality without having to make the capital expenditure needed to own the product.

Royal Philips NV published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 990 M 21 795 M 21 795 M
Net income 2021 1 413 M 1 711 M 1 711 M
Net Debt 2021 4 362 M 5 285 M 5 285 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 41 876 M 50 661 M 50 733 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 81 592
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 53,06 €
Last Close Price 47,18 €
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.7.77%50 661
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.30%190 928
DANAHER CORPORATION16.15%184 304
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.6.20%102 876
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.04%85 568
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.82%63 774
