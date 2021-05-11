Koninklijke Philips N : Philips designated a Health Information Exchange stalwart in Chilmark Research Market Trends Report

Philips' strong position in both healthcare and developer support is a result of its HealthSuite Digital Platform - an open, on-premise or cloud-based platform that collects, compiles and analyses clinical and other data from a wide range of devices and sources. The HealthSuite Digital Platform has a strong focus on the use of interoperability standards such as HL7 (Health Level Seven) and FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) to drive the secure sharing of patient data. HealthSuite's advanced API and building blocks approach facilitate the development and deployment of new solutions, including those driven by AI and machine learning.

One of the main features of HealthSuite is its ability to connect to both consumer and professional devices and aggregate data from both domains, enabling a more holistic analysis of interrelationships such as the links between lifestyle and health. In its integration infrastructure report, Chilmark Research assessed Philips as the market leader for device support in the report's product ratings, and the market leader for provider hospitals in its market ratings. The report categorized Philips as an HIE (Health Information Exchange) stalwart, with key differentiators being its 'expertise making IoT and device-derived data available to diverse healthcare applications, being 'EHR and IT vendor agnostic with presence across the care continuum', and its 'deep expertise with device and consumer data integration (Philips and 3rd party) for multiple use cases.' Notably, Chilmark called out the openness of the Philips HealthSuite platform.

