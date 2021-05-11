Log in
Koninklijke Philips N : Philips designated a Health Information Exchange stalwart in Chilmark Research Market Trends Report

05/11/2021
Philips' strong position in both healthcare and developer support is a result of its HealthSuite Digital Platform - an open, on-premise or cloud-based platform that collects, compiles and analyses clinical and other data from a wide range of devices and sources. The HealthSuite Digital Platform has a strong focus on the use of interoperability standards such as HL7 (Health Level Seven) and FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) to drive the secure sharing of patient data. HealthSuite's advanced API and building blocks approach facilitate the development and deployment of new solutions, including those driven by AI and machine learning.

One of the main features of HealthSuite is its ability to connect to both consumer and professional devices and aggregate data from both domains, enabling a more holistic analysis of interrelationships such as the links between lifestyle and health. In its integration infrastructure report, Chilmark Research assessed Philips as the market leader for device support in the report's product ratings, and the market leader for provider hospitals in its market ratings. The report categorized Philips as an HIE (Health Information Exchange) stalwart, with key differentiators being its 'expertise making IoT and device-derived data available to diverse healthcare applications, being 'EHR and IT vendor agnostic with presence across the care continuum', and its 'deep expertise with device and consumer data integration (Philips and 3rd party) for multiple use cases.' Notably, Chilmark called out the openness of the Philips HealthSuite platform.

For more about the Philips HealthSuite Digital Platform, click here.

The Chilmark Research market trends report excerpt is available for download.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 13:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 809 M 21 675 M 21 675 M
Net income 2021 1 256 M 1 529 M 1 529 M
Net Debt 2021 4 175 M 5 082 M 5 082 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 1,98%
Capitalization 41 397 M 50 343 M 50 384 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 81 592
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 53,20 €
Last Close Price 46,64 €
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.6.53%50 343
DANAHER CORPORATION16.36%184 761
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.50%182 157
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.2.04%98 850
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.00%81 281
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.63%64 571