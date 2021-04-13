Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Koninklijke Philips N : Philips' most advanced power toothbrush with SenseIQ technology that always gets you

04/13/2021 | 04:09am EDT
One brush head that covers it all. Whether you want to brush away plaque, remove stains or care for your gums, the Premium All-in-One brush head does it all. With angled bristles that help remove up to 20x more plaque , this brush head also compensates for any excess pressure you may give. This is Philips' all-time best brush head that will help you to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth and healthier gums with ease.

Philips' most advanced power toothbrush is easy to use and thanks to AI, it always gets you, delivering the ultimate clean every time, for a beautiful, healthy smile.

For more information on oral healthcare, visit www.philips.com.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 508 M 23 207 M 23 207 M
Net income 2021 1 363 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
Net Debt 2021 4 415 M 5 252 M 5 252 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 45 655 M 54 390 M 54 312 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 81 592
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 52,21 €
Last Close Price 50,44 €
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.15.21%54 390
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.2.19%188 208
DANAHER CORPORATION4.60%165 688
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.75%92 865
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.74%74 694
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG11.91%63 058
