Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
Koninklijke Philips N : Philips ranked highly by CDP for supplier engagement on climate change

03/16/2021 | 06:14am EDT
CDP is a global not-for-profit organization that supports companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, water security and deforestation. Its annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely considered the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. CDP's Supplier Engagement Leaderboard provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change - assessing their performance on supplier engagement using a company's response to selected questions in the CDP climate change questionnaire on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 559 M 23 317 M 23 317 M
Net income 2021 1 371 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
Net Debt 2021 4 517 M 5 385 M 5 385 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 42 613 M 50 851 M 50 800 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 81 592
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 50,90 €
Last Close Price 47,08 €
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.7.54%50 851
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-2.78%178 318
DANAHER CORPORATION-3.36%154 548
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-10.15%87 015
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.23%67 530
ILLUMINA, INC.13.60%61 325
