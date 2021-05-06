Koninklijke Philips N : Philips renews strategic partnership with Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Philips joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Network as part of the company's commitment to actively drive the transition to a circular economy. Because circular solutions can help tackle some of the world's biggest challenges, including climate change, waste, pollution, and biodiversity loss, implementing the circular economy has been one of the key pillars of Philips' past and present commitment to doing business responsibly and sustainably. The renewed partnership will focus on circular design and circular economy metrics.

Philips and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, together with other organizations, are collaborating in the Philips initiated Student Service Design Challenge - a global design award that encourages and inspires the next generation of designers to develop people-centered, future-oriented services that benefit people and the planet. Together with the Foundation, Philips is also completing a Circulytics assessment to measure the company's circular economy performance.

'Under Frans van Houten's stewardship, Philips has repeatedly raised the bar - setting and achieving ambitious goals as a leader in the transition to a circular economy,' said Andrew Morlet, CEO, Ellen MacArthur Foundation. 'Philips has also played a key role in driving systems change in the industry. I look forward to what we will achieve together in the future, and to the impact Philips will have as it continues to drive circular economy design for system solutions and transformation, tackling global challenges such as waste and pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss.'