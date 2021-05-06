Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  News
  Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Koninklijke Philips N : Philips renews strategic partnership with Ellen MacArthur Foundation

05/06/2021 | 04:39am EDT
Philips joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Network as part of the company's commitment to actively drive the transition to a circular economy. Because circular solutions can help tackle some of the world's biggest challenges, including climate change, waste, pollution, and biodiversity loss, implementing the circular economy has been one of the key pillars of Philips' past and present commitment to doing business responsibly and sustainably. The renewed partnership will focus on circular design and circular economy metrics.

Philips and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, together with other organizations, are collaborating in the Philips initiated Student Service Design Challenge - a global design award that encourages and inspires the next generation of designers to develop people-centered, future-oriented services that benefit people and the planet. Together with the Foundation, Philips is also completing a Circulytics assessment to measure the company's circular economy performance.

'Under Frans van Houten's stewardship, Philips has repeatedly raised the bar - setting and achieving ambitious goals as a leader in the transition to a circular economy,' said Andrew Morlet, CEO, Ellen MacArthur Foundation. 'Philips has also played a key role in driving systems change in the industry. I look forward to what we will achieve together in the future, and to the impact Philips will have as it continues to drive circular economy design for system solutions and transformation, tackling global challenges such as waste and pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss.'

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 809 M 21 412 M 21 412 M
Net income 2021 1 267 M 1 524 M 1 524 M
Net Debt 2021 4 175 M 5 020 M 5 020 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 42 382 M 50 866 M 50 957 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,61x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 81 592
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 53,20 €
Last Close Price 47,75 €
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.9.07%50 866
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.43%183 842
DANAHER CORPORATION15.26%181 529
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.2.48%99 277
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.47%87 578
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG16.94%66 166