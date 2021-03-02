Koninklijke Philips N : Philips' spotlight solutions as part of the ECR 2021 Virtual Experience

From March 3-7, visitors to the Philips 3D virtual ECR environment can access the latest breakthrough innovations from Philips including interactive product demos streamed live from the Philips Customer Experience Center in Best, the Netherlands. Unique this year, Philips is also teaming with ECR to create content airing on the ECR main TV channel to discuss 'Creating Workflows of support across the imaging enterprise,' featuring first-hand accounts of the impact disconnected systems have on the day to day lives of patients and clinicians.

Front and center for Philips at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) virtual Annual Meeting this year is Philips Radiology Workflow Suite of end-to-end solutions to drive operational efficiency through the integration, digitalization and virtualization of radiology. During the event, Philips will showcase new and enhanced solutions that come together to enhance the entire radiology workflow to address the most pressing operational and clinical challenges across diagnostic and interventional radiology.

Philips solutions spotlight at ECR: delivering precision diagnosis and treatment to guide patients into clear pathways with predictable outcomes. From the moment a patient is referred to radiology to the time his/her clinical status is known, care depends on a cascade of complex workflows where precision and efficiency is essential. From data-driven practice management and improving the radiology staff and patient experience, to increasing diagnostic confidence to improve patient care, Philips is connecting the right data, technology and clinical insights to enable the patient's pathway through precision diagnosis and therapy.