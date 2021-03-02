Log in
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
Koninklijke Philips N : Philips' spotlight solutions as part of the ECR 2021 Virtual Experience

03/02/2021 | 10:06am EST
From March 3-7, visitors to the Philips 3D virtual ECR environment can access the latest breakthrough innovations from Philips including interactive product demos streamed live from the Philips Customer Experience Center in Best, the Netherlands. Unique this year, Philips is also teaming with ECR to create content airing on the ECR main TV channel to discuss 'Creating Workflows of support across the imaging enterprise,' featuring first-hand accounts of the impact disconnected systems have on the day to day lives of patients and clinicians.

Front and center for Philips at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) virtual Annual Meeting this year is Philips Radiology Workflow Suite of end-to-end solutions to drive operational efficiency through the integration, digitalization and virtualization of radiology. During the event, Philips will showcase new and enhanced solutions that come together to enhance the entire radiology workflow to address the most pressing operational and clinical challenges across diagnostic and interventional radiology.

Philips solutions spotlight at ECR: delivering precision diagnosis and treatment to guide patients into clear pathways with predictable outcomes. From the moment a patient is referred to radiology to the time his/her clinical status is known, care depends on a cascade of complex workflows where precision and efficiency is essential. From data-driven practice management and improving the radiology staff and patient experience, to increasing diagnostic confidence to improve patient care, Philips is connecting the right data, technology and clinical insights to enable the patient's pathway through precision diagnosis and therapy.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 19 547 M 23 508 M 23 508 M
Net income 2021 1 393 M 1 675 M 1 675 M
Net Debt 2021 4 143 M 4 982 M 4 982 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,5x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 41 410 M 49 933 M 49 799 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 81 592
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 50,99 €
Last Close Price 45,75 €
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.4.50%49 933
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-1.34%180 972
DANAHER CORPORATION-1.11%160 723
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-7.20%89 373
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.77%79 474
ILLUMINA, INC.20.68%65 144
