Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Koninklijke Philips N : “Dankzij onze robotarm maken we slimme scheerapparaten”

03/23/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
What advice would you give to engineering talents?
'Try different things. Work with people from different backgrounds. Even if you know where your interest lies or what you are good at, it never hurts to expand your horizon and learn from people with a different background. Philips is a great place to work if you appreciate the freedom to exploit new areas, roles and positions.'

Every day we are looking for ways to improve life - sometimes in small steps, sometimes in big leaps. Within Philips, many talents are working on technological innovations for care and health. In the Young Innovators series, these innovators have their say; what are they working on? What drives them? What are their ambitions for the future?

Also check out these previous episodes:
'The boy who cried wolf'; Rohan Joshi was promoted on alarm fatigue in the IC. At Philips, he is working on innovations to monitor premature babies.
'As a scientist I like technique, but technique without application is nothing'; in his doctoral research Rogier Wildeboer used machine learning to combine different ultrasound techniques to detect prostate cancer.
A fascination for algorithms, solving puzzles and the human body; Rozemarijn Weijers leads a team of specialists investigating the application of a new mobile X-ray technology in practice.
With Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, we are at the beginning of what is possible; as a Senior Scientist, Nicola Pezzotti develops AI methods that improve healthcare, are applicable in practice, and easy to understand for humans.

'I believe we can really improve the quality of life through more monitoring and better prevention'; designer Renee Noortman sees it as her mission to make innovation meet the needs of patients as well as possible.

Lena Jaschke decided to take a step aside; as a 'true tech woman' she decided to move from software development to HR. 'Coding can save lives'

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 10:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
06:05aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : “Dankzij onze robotarm maken we slimme scheerappa..
PU
02:08aPHILIPS NV  : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
03/22WORLD ORAL HEALTH DAY : The link between oral health and overall health has neve..
PU
03/22Philips convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/18KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : Philips India Sleep Survey 2021 reveals that Indian adu..
AQ
03/18KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : JPMorgan Upgrades Koninklijke Philips to Overweight Fro..
MT
03/18PHILIPS NV  : From Neutral to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
03/17KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : Partnering to drive sustainable healthcare
PU
03/16KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : Philips ranked highly by CDP for supplier engagement on..
PU
03/12KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : 'Lou Ottens loved technology; when he talked about it, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19 559 M 23 288 M 23 288 M
Net income 2021 1 371 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net Debt 2021 4 517 M 5 378 M 5 378 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 43 618 M 52 050 M 51 933 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 81 592
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 51,70 €
Last Close Price 48,19 €
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.10.07%50 851
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-2.39%178 318
DANAHER CORPORATION-0.49%154 548
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-12.64%87 015
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.21%67 530
ILLUMINA, INC.16.19%61 325
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ