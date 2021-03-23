Koninklijke Philips N : “Dankzij onze robotarm maken we slimme scheerapparaten”

'Try different things. Work with people from different backgrounds. Even if you know where your interest lies or what you are good at, it never hurts to expand your horizon and learn from people with a different background. Philips is a great place to work if you appreciate the freedom to exploit new areas, roles and positions.'

Every day we are looking for ways to improve life - sometimes in small steps, sometimes in big leaps. Within Philips, many talents are working on technological innovations for care and health. In the Young Innovators series, these innovators have their say; what are they working on? What drives them? What are their ambitions for the future?

Also check out these previous episodes:

'The boy who cried wolf'; Rohan Joshi was promoted on alarm fatigue in the IC. At Philips, he is working on innovations to monitor premature babies.

'As a scientist I like technique, but technique without application is nothing'; in his doctoral research Rogier Wildeboer used machine learning to combine different ultrasound techniques to detect prostate cancer.

A fascination for algorithms, solving puzzles and the human body; Rozemarijn Weijers leads a team of specialists investigating the application of a new mobile X-ray technology in practice.

With Artificial Intelligence in healthcare, we are at the beginning of what is possible; as a Senior Scientist, Nicola Pezzotti develops AI methods that improve healthcare, are applicable in practice, and easy to understand for humans.

'I believe we can really improve the quality of life through more monitoring and better prevention'; designer Renee Noortman sees it as her mission to make innovation meet the needs of patients as well as possible.

Lena Jaschke decided to take a step aside; as a 'true tech woman' she decided to move from software development to HR. 'Coding can save lives'