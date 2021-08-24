Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PHG Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Koninklijke Philips N.V. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/24/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips" or the "Company") (NYSE: PHG) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Philips securities between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/phg.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philips had deficient product manufacturing controls or procedures; (2) as a result, the Company's Bi-Level PAP and CPAP devices and mechanical ventilators were manufactured using hazardous materials; (3) accordingly, the Company's sales revenues from the foregoing products were unsustainable; (4) the foregoing also subjected the Company to a substantial risk of a product recall, in addition to potential legal and/or regulatory action; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/phg or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Philips you have until October 15, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
11:02aPHG SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Koninklijke P..
BU
08/23DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
08/23KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : Philips unveils its state-of-the-art high quality new Fr..
AQ
08/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class..
BU
08/19NEW RULES OF PATIENT ENGAGEMENT : how to meet the evolving demands of the modern..
PU
08/18SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
08/18EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Koninklijke Philips N.V. In..
BU
08/17KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class A..
BU
08/17THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
08/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 17 811 M 20 931 M 20 931 M
Net income 2021 1 392 M 1 636 M 1 636 M
Net Debt 2021 4 028 M 4 734 M 4 734 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 35 017 M 41 085 M 41 151 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 77 084
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,37 €
Average target price 50,53 €
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.-12.37%41 085
DANAHER CORPORATION44.75%227 463
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.16%217 407
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.27.86%124 467
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG44.59%79 945
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION30.38%72 904