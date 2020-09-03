Log in
PHILIPS NV : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

09/03/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Initially Neutral on the company, JP Morgan's analyst David Adlington maintained his recommendation.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 19 767 M 23 330 M 23 330 M
Net income 2020 1 292 M 1 525 M 1 525 M
Net Debt 2020 3 615 M 4 267 M 4 267 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 2,14%
Capitalization 37 131 M 43 931 M 43 824 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 80 718
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,50 €
Last Close Price 41,08 €
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.-3.70%43 931
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC35.77%174 479
DANAHER CORPORATION36.81%148 955
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.29.43%89 538
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.90.93%61 742
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-6.61%60 417
