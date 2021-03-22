Log in
Philips convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/22/2021 | 04:00am EDT
March 22, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes.

The agenda of the 2021 AGM includes proposals to reappoint Mr. Marnix van Ginneken as member of the Board of Management and to appoint Mrs. Chua Sock Koong and Mrs. Indra Nooyi as members of the Supervisory Board. The agenda also includes a number of recurring items, such as proposals to adopt the company’s financial statements and dividend.

The AGM will be held on Thursday May 6, 2021, beginning at 14:00 hours CET. To protect the health and safety of all participants in connection with COVID-19 and considering the temporary legislative measures from the Dutch government, shareholders are invited to submit their voting instructions and follow the meeting via the live webcast (which will be available on Philips’ website) or to virtually attend and vote at the 2021 AGM.

The convening notice, the full agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2020 (which was published on February 23, 2021), the binding nominations, as well as all other documents related to the AGM, can be found here.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 82,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
