Q3 results: Philips CEO Frans van Houten on Bloomberg TV

On Monday 19th October, Philips announced its third quarter results for 2020. The company's CEO, Frans van Houten, took the opportunity to speak with Bloomberg TV, highlighting how Philips was able to execute its plans and return to growth and improved profitability for the Group in the third quarter, as well as discussing the company's new financial targets for the 2021-2025 period.

Philips CEO Frans van Houten speaks with Manus Cranny and Annemarie Hordern on Bloomberg TV's 'Daybreak Europe' on Monday 19th October. Click on the image to watch the interview or click on this link to read the article.