Euronext Amsterdam  >  Koninklijke Philips N.V.    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
Q3 results: Philips CEO Frans van Houten on Bloomberg TV

10/21/2020 | 11:00am EDT

On Monday 19th October, Philips announced its third quarter results for 2020. The company's CEO, Frans van Houten, took the opportunity to speak with Bloomberg TV, highlighting how Philips was able to execute its plans and return to growth and improved profitability for the Group in the third quarter, as well as discussing the company's new financial targets for the 2021-2025 period.

Philips CEO Frans van Houten speaks with Manus Cranny and Annemarie Hordern on Bloomberg TV's 'Daybreak Europe' on Monday 19th October. Click on the image to watch the interview or click on this link to read the article.

Disclaimer

Royal Philips NV published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 14:59:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 19 597 M 23 236 M 23 236 M
Net income 2020 1 241 M 1 471 M 1 471 M
Net Debt 2020 3 301 M 3 914 M 3 914 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,5x
Yield 2020 2,01%
Capitalization 39 298 M 46 485 M 46 595 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 80 718
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,52 €
Last Close Price 43,21 €
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen van der Veer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.1.30%46 485
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC43.21%184 052
DANAHER CORPORATION47.92%161 057
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.24.00%86 168
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.104.51%67 737
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-16.98%53 708
