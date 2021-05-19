Log in
    PHIA   NL0000009538

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

(PHIA)
Royal Philips to Buy Back Up to 2 Million Shares

05/19/2021 | 10:32am EDT
By Chris Wack

Royal Philips said Wednesday it will repurchase up to two million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive and employee stock purchase plans.

The company said that at the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to EUR91 million ($111.3 million).

Royal Philips said the repurchases will be executed through one or more individual forward transactions, to be entered into in the course of the second quarter of 2021, in accordance with the market abuse regulation and within the limits of the authorization granted by its general meeting of shareholders on May 6.

Philips expects to take delivery of the shares in 2023.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-21 1031ET

Financials
Sales 2021 17 812 M 21 757 M 21 757 M
Net income 2021 1 289 M 1 574 M 1 574 M
Net Debt 2021 4 175 M 5 100 M 5 100 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,5x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 41 122 M 50 197 M 50 228 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 81 592
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Koninklijke Philips N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 53,20 €
Last Close Price 46,33 €
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans van Houten Chief Executive Officer
Abhijit Bhattacharya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Feike Sijbesma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Kimpen Chief Medical Officer
Sophie Bechu Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.5.82%50 197
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-2.40%178 674
DANAHER CORPORATION12.95%178 270
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.43%96 462
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.67%89 203
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG10.67%63 747