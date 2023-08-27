Konka Group Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the half year ended June 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was CNY 10,472.06 million compared to CNY 16,895.47 million a year ago. Net loss was CNY 193.24 million compared to net income of CNY 173.27 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.0803 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CNY 0.072 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CNY 0.0803 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of CNY 0.072 a year ago.

