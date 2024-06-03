Forecasts( ※ 3)

( ￥ million) FY 3/24(Reference)

International Logistics Business: Revenues and profit decreased due to the significant negative impact of declining demand for ocean and air cargo and the freight rate market, despite an increase in warehousing and distribution transaction volume in India, Thailand, and America.

Domestic Logistics Business: Net sales increased due to an increase in transaction volume in the

Integrated Solutions Business: Despite the completion of earthquake reconstruction projects in September 2022 and our withdrawal from certain customer operations, net sales increased due to factors including the resumption of international passenger flights in the

Summary of Financial Results by Segment for FY 3/24 （YoY）

※1:"Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.

※2:FY3/23 actual segment ﬁgures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.