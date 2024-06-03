Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
Konoike Transport Co., Ltd.
（Securities Code 9025/Prime Market）
Contents
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY3/24 and forecasts for FY3/25
Medium-Term Management Plan Progress
Appendix
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY3/24 and forecasts for FY3/25
Yoshihito Nakanishi
Executive General Manager,
Finance/Accounting
Division
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY3/24
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 3/24（YoY）
- Net sales increased, overcoming the negative impact of a decline in ocean and air cargo demand and freight market conditions. Positive factors included higher volume in the Airport-Related Business stemming from the resumption of international passenger flights, increased production due to a recovery in production, etc., mainly among our customers, ongoing large-lot spot work, unit price revisions for contract production services, and orders for large-scale construction projects, etc.
- Although fuel and electricity prices remained high, operating income rose due to factors including a swing to net profits in Airport- Related due to higher volume; ongoing efforts to improve profitability under the basic policy of our new FY3/2203-FY3/2025medium-term management plan launched in April 2022; the receipt of appropriate unit prices, and improved efficiencies.
- Extraordinary income increased due to a gain on sales of strategically held stocks (+954 million yen).
- Extraordinary loss increased due to loss on transition to retirement benefit system (+713 million yen).
- Cumulative Q4 FY3/24 operating income and ordinary income increased by 441 million yen and 156 million yen, respectively, due to the case of employee fraud as disclosed on February 9.
FY 3/23
Actual
Full year
Composition
Ratio
Net sales
311,840
100.0%
Gross profit
28,070
9.0%
SG&A expenses
14,827
4.8%
Operating income
13,243
4.2%
Non-operating income
1,621
0.5%
Non-operating exspenses
583
0.2%
FY 3/24
Actual
Full year
Composition
Ratio
315,029
100.0%
33,927
10.8%
17,292
5.5%
16,634
5.3%
1,393
0.4%
993
0.3%
YoY
Amount
Ratio
3,189 1.0%
5,856 20.9%
2,464 16.6%
3,391 25.6%
-
(14.1%)
410 70.4%
(￥million)
FY 3/24(Reference) Latest Forecasts(※1)
Q4
Composition
Ratio
313,500 100.0%
16,400 5.2%
Ordinary income
14,281
4.6%
Extraordinary income
192
0.1%
Extraordinary loss
709
0.2%
Profit attributable to
8,301
2.7%
owners of parent
17,034
5.4%
1,069
0.3%
900
0.3%
11,349
3.6%
2,752
19.3%
16,600
5.3%
- 456.5%
- 26.9%
3,047
36.7%
10,800
3.4%
Summary of Financial Results by Segment for FY 3/24 （YoY）
- Integrated Solutions Business: Despite the completion of earthquake reconstruction projects in September 2022 and our withdrawal from certain customer operations, net sales increased due to factors including the resumption of international passenger flights in the Airport-Related Business, as well as an increase in volume in the Food Products-Related Business as a result increased customer production and the operation of new facilities. Profit increased with a swing to profit stemming from an increase in transaction volume, mainly in the Airport-Related Business, as well as the receipt of appropriate unit prices and thorough operational efficiency improvements.
- Domestic Logistics Business: Net sales increased due to an increase in transaction volume in the Food-Related Business (temperature-controlled) with the operation of a new temperature-controlled warehouse, etc. Profit increased despite high fuel and electricity prices. This increase was due to higher revenue, efforts to improve profitability by receiving appropriate unit prices, and as a result of improving operational efficiency.
- International Logistics Business: Revenues and profit decreased due to the significant negative impact of declining demand for ocean and air cargo and the freight rate market, despite an increase in warehousing and distribution transaction volume in India, Thailand, and America.
Net sales Integrated Solutions
（Airport-Related ）Domestic Logistics International Logistics Other（※2）
Segment income Integrated Solutions
（Airport-Related ）Domestic Logistics International Logistics Other（※2） Adjustments
FY 3/23（※1）
Actual
Full year
Composition
Ratio
311,840 100.0%
188,873 60.6%
12,288 3.9%
52,688 16.9%
70,261 22.5%
15 0.0%
Full year Margin 13,243 4.2%
12,991 6.9%
(2,593) －
3,046 5.8%
3,554 5.1%
-
－
(6,221) －
FY 3/24
Actual
Full year
Composition
Ratio
315,029 100.0%
201,965 64.1%
20,165 6.4%
53,901 17.1%
59,136 18.8%
- 0.0%
Full year Margin 16,634 5.3%
17,392 8.6%
-
3.4%
3,081 5.7%
3,010 5.1%
- －
(6,649) －
YoY
Amount
Ratio
3,189 1.0%
13,091 6.9%
7,877 64.1%
1,212 2.3%
(11,125) (15.8%)
11 73.2%
Amount Ratio
3,391 25.6%
4,400 33.9%
3,288 －
34 1.1%
- (15.3%)
- －
- －
Full year
313,500
200,540
19,810
53,903
58,976
84
Full year
16,400
16,892
394
3,268
2,985
(197)
(6,493)
Composition
Ratio
100.0%
64.1%
6.3%
17.2%
18.8%
0.0%
Margin
5.2%
8.4%
2.0%
6.1%
5.1%
－
－
※1:"Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.
※2:FY3/23 actual segment ﬁgures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.
※3:3/14 disclosure Revised forecasts
Summary of Net Sales Breakdown by Service for FY 3/24（YoY）
- Steel-Related:Revenue increased due to ongoing large-lot spot work and unit price revisions for contract production services, despite the conclusion of earthquake restoration work in September 2022 and the withdrawal from certain clients.
- Engineering-Related:Revenue increased due to large-scaleon-site construction projects, etc.
- Food Products-Related: Revenue increased with an increase in transaction volume among customers due to the extremely hot summer, as well as new facility operations.
- Airport-Related:Revenue increased, mainly due to an increase in transaction volume with the resumption of international passenger flights.
- Food-Related(Temperature Controlled): Revenue increased due to an increase in volume stemming from the operation of a new warehouse, etc.
- International-Related:Revenue decreased due to the negative impact of lower demand for ocean and air cargo and freight rate market conditions, etc.
Business
Segments
Integrated
Solutions
Domestic
Logistics
International
Logistics
-
Net sales
Steel-Related
Engineering -Related
Food-Related(Food)
Food Products -Related
Medical-Related
Airport-Related
Life-Related(Life)
Life-Related(Logistics)
Food-Related(Temp-Cntl-Related)
International-Related
Other
FY 3/23（※1）
Actual
Full year
Composition
Ratio
311,840 100.0%
50,464 16.2%
11,297 3.6%
32,816 10.5%
49,140 15.8%
13,464 4.3%
12,288 3.9%
19,401 6.2%
34,809 11.2%
17,879 5.7%
70,261 22.5%
15 0.0%
FY 3/24
Actual
Full year
Composition
Ratio
315,029 100.0%
51,530 16.4%
12,447 4.0%
32,927 10.5%
50,875 16.1%
14,026 4.5%
20,165 6.4%
19,992 6.3%
34,945 11.1%
18,955 6.0%
59,136 18.8%
27 0.0%
YoY
Amount
ratio
3,189 1.0%
1,065 2.1%
1,150 10.2%
-
0.3%
1,734 3.5%
- 4.2%
7,877 64.1%
- 3.0%
-
0.4%
1,075 6.0%
(11,125) (15.8%)
11 73.2%
(￥million) FY 3/24(Reference)
Latest Forecasts(※2)
Full year
Composition
Ratio
313,500
100.0%
51,392
16.4%
12,203
3.9%
32,864
10.5%
50,602
16.2%
13,995
4.5%
19,810
6.3%
19,671
6.3%
34,898
11.1%
19,004
6.1%
58,976
18.8%
84
0.0%
※1: FY3/23 actual segment ﬁgures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 3/24 (vs. Forecasts)
- Revenue and profit increased with higher volume in the Airport-Related Business stemming from the resumption of international passenger flights, large-scaleon-sitestart-up construction projects and maintenance construction in Life- Related (Life), an increase in spot contract services, etc., in Steel-Related and Engineering-Related, and operational efficiency improvements.
FY 3/24
Revised Forecasts
Full year
Composition
Ratio
FY 3/24
Actual
Full year
Composition
Ratio
(￥million)
VS.Forecasts
Amount
ratio
Net sales
313,500
100.0%
315,029
100.0%
1,529
0.5%
Operating income
16,400
5.2%
16,634
5.3%
234
1.4%
Ordinary income
16,600
5.3%
17,034
5.4%
434
2.6%
Profit attributable to
10,800
3.4%
11,349
3.6%
549
5.1%
owners of parent
※3/14 disclosure Revised forecasts
Summary of Financial Results by Segment for FY 3/24(vs. Forecasts)
- Integrated Solutions Business: Revenue and profit increased with higher volume in the Airport-Related Business stemming from the resumption of international passenger flights, large-scaleon-site construction projects and maintenance construction in Life-Related (Life), and an increase in spot contract services, etc., in Steel-Related and Engineering-Related.
- Domestic Logistics Business: Revenue and profit decreased due to lower transaction volume for storage and delivery and transportation in Food-Related (Temperature Controlled), despite an increase in transaction volume for perishable goods, etc., in Life-Related (Logistics).
- International Logistics Business: Revenues and profit increased due to an increase in import/export volume and an increase in rail transportation volume in India.
Net sales Integrated Solutions
（Airport-Related ）Domestic Logistics International Logistics Other(Note)（※）
Segment income Integrated Solutions
（Airport-Related ）Domestic Logistics International Logistics Other(Note)（※） Adjustments
FY 3/24
Previous Forecasts
Full year Composition Ratio
313,500 100.0%
200,540 64.1%
19,810 6.3%
53,903 17.2%
58,976 18.8%
- 0.0%
Full year Margin 16,400 5.2%
16,892 8.4%
-
2.0%
3,268 6.1%
2,985 5.1%
- －
(6,493) －
FY 3/24
Actual
Full year Composition Ratio
315,029 100.0%
201,965 64.1%
20,165 6.4%
53,901 17.1%
59,136 18.8%
- 0.0%
Full year Margin 16,634 5.3%
17,392 8.6%
-
3.4%
3,081 5.7%
3,010 5.1%
- －
(6,649) －
Vs. Forecasts
Amount Ratio
1,529 0.5%
1,425 0.7%
355 1.8%
-
(0.0%)
159 0.3%
- －
Amount Ratio
234 1.4%
499 3.0%
300 76.2%
- (5.7%)
24 0.8%
- －
- －
Note: "Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.
Summary of Net Sales Breakdown by Service for FY 3/24(vs. Forecasts)
- Steel-Related:Revenue increased with ongoing spot contract services, etc.
- Engineering-Related:Revenue increased due to on-site spot contract services, etc.
- Food Products-Related: Revenue increased transportation volume in response to increased customer production.
- Airport-Related:Revenue increased, mainly due to an increase in transaction volume with the resumption of international passenger flights.
- Life-Related(Life): Revenue increased due to large-scaleon-sitestart-up and maintenance construction, etc.
- International-Related:Revenue increased due to an increase in import/export volume and an increase in rail transportation volume in India.
Business
Segments
Integrated
Solutions
Domestic
Logistics
International
Logistics
-
Net sales
Steel-Related
Engineering -Related
Food-Related(Food)
Food Products -Related
Medical-Related
Airport-Related
Life-Related(Life)
Life-Related(Logistics)
Food-Related(Temp-Cntl-Related)
International-Related
Other
FY 3/24
Previous Forecasts Full year Composition
Ratio
313,500 100.0%
51,392 16.4%
12,203 3.9%
32,864 10.5%
50,602 16.2%
13,995 4.5%
19,810 6.3%
19,671 6.3%
34,898 11.1%
19,004 6.1%
58,976 18.8%
84 0.0%
FY 3/24
Actual
Full year Composition Ratio
315,029 100.0%
51,530 16.4%
12,447 4.0%
32,927 10.5%
50,875 16.1%
14,026 4.5%
20,165 6.4%
19,992 6.3%
34,945 11.1%
18,955 6.0%
59,136 18.8%
27 0.0%
Vs.Forecasts
Amount ratio
1,529 0.5%
137 0.3%
- 2.0%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.2%
355 1.8%
- 1.6%
- 0.1%
- (0.3%)
- 0.3%
- (68.0%)
