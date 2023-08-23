Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2024

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd.

(Securities Code 9025/Prime Market)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 FY 3/24

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 FY 3/24YoY

  • Despite lower demand for ocean and air cargo and falling freight rates, net sales increased due to higher volume in the Airport-Related Business stemming from the resumption of international passenger flights, higher unit prices, mainly in contract production services, a recovery in production among customers, and the receipt of orders for large-scale projects.
  • Although fuel and electricity prices remained high, operating income rose due to factors including the impact of higher revenue, particularly in the Airport-Related Business, ongoing efforts to improve profitability, which is the basic policy of our new FY3/2023 - FY3/2025 medium-term management plan, launched in April 2022, the receipt of appropriate unit prices, and improved efficiencies.
  • Non-operatingincome decreased due to the end of special measures related to employment adjustment subsidies.

FY 3/23

Actual

Q1

Composition

Ratio

Net sales

76,471

100.0%

Gross profit

7,044

9.2%

 SG&A expenses

3,603

4.7%

Operating income

3,441

4.5%

 Non-operating income

742

1.0%

 Non-operating exspenses

216

0.3%

Ordinary income

3,967

5.2%

 Extraordinary income

7

0.0%

 Extraordinary loss

205

0.3%

Profit attributable to

2,439

3.2%

owners of parent

FY 3/24

Actual

Q1

Composition

Ratio

76,923

100.0%

7,942

10.3%

3,994

5.2%

3,948

5.1%

  1. 0.7%
  1. 0.2%

4,279 5.6%

  • 0.0%
    15 0.0%

2,622 3.4%

YoY

Amount

Ratio

452 0.6%

  1. 12.7%
  1. 10.8%

506 14.7%

  1. (30.1%)
  1. (13.6%)

312 7.9%

  1. (47.1%)
  1. (92.3%)

182 7.5%

(million)

FY 3/24(Reference) Revised Forecasts

Q4

Composition

Ratio

321,000

100.0%

14,000 4.4%

14,000 4.4%

8,500 2.6%

Summary of Financial Results by Segment for Q1 FY 3/24 YoY

  • Integrated Solutions Business: Despite the completion of earthquake reconstruction projects in September 2022, revenue increased due to factors including the resumption of international flights in the Airport-Related Business, higher unit prices for production contract work in the Steel-Related Business, and ongoing large-lot spot work. Although fuel and electricity costs remained high, profit rose due to higher revenue, the receipt of appropriate unit prices, and efforts to improve efficiencies.
  • Domestic Logistics Business: Revenue increased due to factors including an increase in volume stemming from the operation of a new temperature-controlled warehouse in the Food-Related Business. Although electricity and fuel prices remained high, and we incurred one-time costs related to the establishment of a new location in the Food-Related Business, profit increased due to higher sales stemming from an increase in volume for gas equipment, souvenirs, etc., in the Life-Related Business.
  • International Logistics Business: Revenue and profit decreased due to lower demand for ocean and air cargo and falling freight rates, despite an increase in warehousing and transportation volume in America, India, Thailand, and other regions and large-

scale projects.

(million)

FY 3/23*

FY 3/24

YoY

FY 3/24(Reference)

Actual

Actual

Forecasts

Q1

Composition

Q1

Composition

Amount

Ratio

Full year

Composition

Ratio

Ratio

Ratio

Net sales

76,471

100.0%

76,923

100.0%

452

0.6%

321,000

100.0%

Integrated Solutions

46,495

60.8%

49,831

64.8%

3,335

7.2%

197,171

61.4%

Domestic Logistics

12,826

16.8%

13,172

17.1%

346

2.7%

54,355

16.9%

International Logistics

17,148

22.4%

13,917

18.1%

( 3,231)

(18.8%)

69,484

21.6%

Other(Note)

0

0.0%

2

0.0%

1

938.0%

228

0.1%

Q1

Margin

Q1

Margin

Amount

Ratio

Full year

Margin

Segment income

3,441

4.5%

3,948

5.1%

506

14.7%

14,000

4.4%

Integrated Solutions

3,327

7.2%

3,939

7.9%

612

18.4%

14,370

7.3%

Domestic Logistics

794

6.2%

822

6.2%

28

3.6%

2,598

4.8%

International Logistics

865

5.0%

761

5.5%

( 103)

(12.0%)

2,977

4.3%

Other(Note)

(34)

(58)

( 24)

( 39)

Adjustments

(1,511)

(1,517)

( 5)

( 5,901)

Note: "Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.    

FY3/23 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.

Summary of Net Sales Breakdown by Service for Q1 FY 3/24YoY

  • Steel-Related:Revenue increased, despite the completion of earthquake reconstruction projects in September 2022, due to an increase in unit prices for production contract and ongoing large-lot spot work.
  • Engineering-Related:Revenue increased due to large-scale construction projects and other factors.
  • Food Products-Related: Revenue increased due to an increase in warehousing and transportation volume and the operation of a new location.
  • Medical-Related:Revenue increased due to an increase in volume stemming from the acquisition of new customers in our hospital business.
  • Airport-Related:Revenue increased with the resumption of international flights.
  • Food-Related(Temperature Controlled): Revenue increased due to an increase in volume stemming from the operation of a new warehouse, etc.

International-Related: Revenue decreased due to lower demand for ocean and air cargo and falling freight rates.

(million)

Business

FY 3/23*

FY 3/24

YoY

FY 3/24(Reference)

Actual

Actual

Forecasts

Segments

Q1

Composition

Q1

Composition

Amount

ratio

Full year

Composition

Ratio

Ratio

Ratio

Net sales

76,471

100.0%

76,923

100.0%

452

0.6%

321,000

100.0%

Steel-Related

12,296

16.1%

12,576

16.3%

280

2.3%

50,272

15.7%

Engineering -Related

2,414

3.2%

2,958

3.8%

543

22.5%

11,444

3.6%

Integrated

Food-Related(Food)

8,158

10.7%

8,362

10.9%

204

2.5%

33,475

10.4%

Food Products -Related

12,735

16.7%

13,177

17.1%

442

3.5%

50,520

15.7%

Solutions

Medical-Related

3,427

4.5%

3,664

4.8%

236

6.9%

14,101

4.4%

Airport-Related

2,629

3.4%

4,247

5.5%

1,618

61.6%

17,550

5.5%

Life-Related(Life)

4,835

6.3%

4,845

6.3%

9

0.2%

19,805

6.2%

Domestic

Life-Related(Logistics)

8,420

11.0%

8,527

11.1%

106

1.3%

35,652

11.1%

Logistics

Food-Related(Temp-Cntl-Related)

4,405

5.8%

4,645

6.0%

239

5.4%

18,703

5.8%

Logistics

International-Related

17,148

22.4%

13,917

18.1%

(3,231)

(18.8%)

69,484

21.6%

International

-

Other

0

0.0%

2

0.0%

1

938.0%

228

0.1%

Note: FY3/23 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.

