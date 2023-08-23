Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2024
Konoike Transport Co., Ltd.
(Securities Code 9025/Prime Market)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 FY 3/24
1
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 FY 3/24（YoY）
- Despite lower demand for ocean and air cargo and falling freight rates, net sales increased due to higher volume in the Airport-Related Business stemming from the resumption of international passenger flights, higher unit prices, mainly in contract production services, a recovery in production among customers, and the receipt of orders for large-scale projects.
- Although fuel and electricity prices remained high, operating income rose due to factors including the impact of higher revenue, particularly in the Airport-Related Business, ongoing efforts to improve profitability, which is the basic policy of our new FY3/2023 - FY3/2025 medium-term management plan, launched in April 2022, the receipt of appropriate unit prices, and improved efficiencies.
- Non-operatingincome decreased due to the end of special measures related to employment adjustment subsidies.
FY 3/23
Actual
Q1
Composition
Ratio
Net sales
76,471
100.0%
Gross profit
7,044
9.2%
SG&A expenses
3,603
4.7%
Operating income
3,441
4.5%
Non-operating income
742
1.0%
Non-operating exspenses
216
0.3%
Ordinary income
3,967
5.2%
Extraordinary income
7
0.0%
Extraordinary loss
205
0.3%
Profit attributable to
2,439
3.2%
owners of parent
FY 3/24
Actual
Q1
Composition
Ratio
76,923
100.0%
7,942
10.3%
3,994
5.2%
3,948
5.1%
- 0.7%
- 0.2%
4,279 5.6%
- 0.0%
15 0.0%
2,622 3.4%
YoY
Amount
Ratio
452 0.6%
- 12.7%
- 10.8%
506 14.7%
- (30.1%)
- (13.6%)
312 7.9%
- (47.1%)
- (92.3%)
182 7.5%
(￥million)
FY 3/24(Reference) Revised Forecasts
Q4
Composition
Ratio
321,000
100.0%
14,000 4.4%
14,000 4.4%
8,500 2.6%
2
Summary of Financial Results by Segment for Q1 FY 3/24 （YoY）
- Integrated Solutions Business: Despite the completion of earthquake reconstruction projects in September 2022, revenue increased due to factors including the resumption of international flights in the Airport-Related Business, higher unit prices for production contract work in the Steel-Related Business, and ongoing large-lot spot work. Although fuel and electricity costs remained high, profit rose due to higher revenue, the receipt of appropriate unit prices, and efforts to improve efficiencies.
- Domestic Logistics Business: Revenue increased due to factors including an increase in volume stemming from the operation of a new temperature-controlled warehouse in the Food-Related Business. Although electricity and fuel prices remained high, and we incurred one-time costs related to the establishment of a new location in the Food-Related Business, profit increased due to higher sales stemming from an increase in volume for gas equipment, souvenirs, etc., in the Life-Related Business.
- International Logistics Business: Revenue and profit decreased due to lower demand for ocean and air cargo and falling freight rates, despite an increase in warehousing and transportation volume in America, India, Thailand, and other regions and large-
scale projects.
(￥million)
FY 3/23*
FY 3/24
YoY
FY 3/24(Reference)
Actual
Actual
Forecasts
Q1
Composition
Q1
Composition
Amount
Ratio
Full year
Composition
Ratio
Ratio
Ratio
Net sales
76,471
100.0%
76,923
100.0%
452
0.6%
321,000
100.0%
Integrated Solutions
46,495
60.8%
49,831
64.8%
3,335
7.2%
197,171
61.4%
Domestic Logistics
12,826
16.8%
13,172
17.1%
346
2.7%
54,355
16.9%
International Logistics
17,148
22.4%
13,917
18.1%
( 3,231)
(18.8%)
69,484
21.6%
Other(Note)
0
0.0%
2
0.0%
1
938.0%
228
0.1%
Q1
Margin
Q1
Margin
Amount
Ratio
Full year
Margin
Segment income
3,441
4.5%
3,948
5.1%
506
14.7%
14,000
4.4%
Integrated Solutions
3,327
7.2%
3,939
7.9%
612
18.4%
14,370
7.3%
Domestic Logistics
794
6.2%
822
6.2%
28
3.6%
2,598
4.8%
International Logistics
865
5.0%
761
5.5%
( 103)
(12.0%)
2,977
4.3%
Other(Note)
(34)
－
(58)
－
( 24)
－
( 39)
－
Adjustments
(1,511)
－
(1,517)
－
( 5)
－
( 5,901)
－
Note: "Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.
FY3/23 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.
3
Summary of Net Sales Breakdown by Service for Q1 FY 3/24（YoY）
- Steel-Related:Revenue increased, despite the completion of earthquake reconstruction projects in September 2022, due to an increase in unit prices for production contract and ongoing large-lot spot work.
- Engineering-Related:Revenue increased due to large-scale construction projects and other factors.
- Food Products-Related: Revenue increased due to an increase in warehousing and transportation volume and the operation of a new location.
- Medical-Related:Revenue increased due to an increase in volume stemming from the acquisition of new customers in our hospital business.
- Airport-Related:Revenue increased with the resumption of international flights.
- Food-Related(Temperature Controlled): Revenue increased due to an increase in volume stemming from the operation of a new warehouse, etc.
International-Related: Revenue decreased due to lower demand for ocean and air cargo and falling freight rates.
(￥million)
Business
FY 3/23*
FY 3/24
YoY
FY 3/24(Reference)
Actual
Actual
Forecasts
Segments
Q1
Composition
Q1
Composition
Amount
ratio
Full year
Composition
Ratio
Ratio
Ratio
Net sales
76,471
100.0%
76,923
100.0%
452
0.6%
321,000
100.0%
Steel-Related
12,296
16.1%
12,576
16.3%
280
2.3%
50,272
15.7%
Engineering -Related
2,414
3.2%
2,958
3.8%
543
22.5%
11,444
3.6%
Integrated
Food-Related(Food)
8,158
10.7%
8,362
10.9%
204
2.5%
33,475
10.4%
Food Products -Related
12,735
16.7%
13,177
17.1%
442
3.5%
50,520
15.7%
Solutions
Medical-Related
3,427
4.5%
3,664
4.8%
236
6.9%
14,101
4.4%
Airport-Related
2,629
3.4%
4,247
5.5%
1,618
61.6%
17,550
5.5%
Life-Related(Life)
4,835
6.3%
4,845
6.3%
9
0.2%
19,805
6.2%
Domestic
Life-Related(Logistics)
8,420
11.0%
8,527
11.1%
106
1.3%
35,652
11.1%
Logistics
Food-Related(Temp-Cntl-Related)
4,405
5.8%
4,645
6.0%
239
5.4%
18,703
5.8%
Logistics
International-Related
17,148
22.4%
13,917
18.1%
(3,231)
(18.8%)
69,484
21.6%
International
-
Other
0
0.0%
2
0.0%
1
938.0%
228
0.1%
Note: FY3/23 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.
4
