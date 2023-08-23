Konoike Transport Co., Ltd. engages in the transportation business. The Company operates in three segments. Its Composite Solution segment operates production process businesses, such as materials receiving, manufacturing contracts, factory in-yard transporting and product inspection, the distribution businesses, such as product loading and unloading, delivery and distributive processing, the other specialty businesses, such as sterilization of medical machines, cleaning and delivery of hospital machines, collection and delivery of industrial waste and recycling in iron mills. Domestic Logistics segment operates constant-temperature logistics businesses based on frozen and refrigerated warehouses held in Japan and general logistics businesses based on dry warehouses. Overseas Logistics segment involves in the maritime and air freight-handling business, and the warehouse operation of export and import cargoes.