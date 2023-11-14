Summary of Financial Results by Segment for Q2 FY 3/24 （YoY）

Integrated Solutions 7,101 7.6% 8,304 8.2% 1,202 16.9% 15,294 7.7% Domestic Logistics 1,569 6.0% 1,576 5.9% 7 0.5% 3,062 5.7% International Logistics 1,858 5.2% 1,532 5.4% ( 325) (17.5%) 3,025 5.2% Other(Note) (66) － (109) － ( 42) － ( 191) － Adjustments (3,083) － (3,123) － ( 39) － ( 6,892) －

Note: "Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.

FY3/23 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.