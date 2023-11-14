Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2024

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd.

Securities Code 9025/Prime Market

Simplified version(only values)

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY 3/24

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

1

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY 3/24YoY

FY 3/23

Actual

Q2

Composition

Ratio

FY 3/24

Actual

Q2

Composition

Ratio

YoY

Amount

Ratio

(million)

FY 3/24(Reference) Revised Forecasts

Q4

Composition

Ratio

Net sales

155,560

100.0%

155,542

100.0%

Gross profit

14,569

9.4%

16,293

10.5%

 SG&A expenses

7,190

4.6%

8,113

5.2%

Operating income

7,378

4.7%

8,180

5.3%

 Non-operating income

1,305

0.8%

848

0.5%

 Non-operating exspenses

357

0.2%

316

0.2%

Ordinary income

8,326

5.4%

8,712

5.6%

 Extraordinary income

99

0.1%

11

0.0%

 Extraordinary loss

388

0.2%

20

0.0%

Profit attributable to

5,144

3.3%

5,532

3.6%

owners of parent

  1. (0.0%)

1,724 11.8%

923 12.8%

801 10.9%

  1. (35.0%)
  1. (11.6%)

385 4.6%

  1. (88.7%)
  1. (94.7%)

387 7.5%

311,000

100.0%

14,300 4.6%

14,800 4.8%

9,000 2.9%

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

2

Summary of Financial Results by Segment for Q2 FY 3/24 YoY

FY 3/23*

Actual

FY 3/24 Actual

YoY

(million)

FY 3/24(Reference) Forecasts

Q2

Net sales

155,560

Integrated Solutions

94,035

Domestic Logistics

25,968

International Logistics

35,552

Other(Note)

3

Q2

Segment income

7,378

Composition

Ratio

100.0%

60.4%

16.7%

22.9%

0.0%

Margin

4.7%

Q2 Composition Ratio

155,542 100.0%

100,671

64.7%

26,663

17.1%

28,197

18.1%

9

0.0%

Q2

Margin

8,180

5.3%

Amount Ratio

  • 18) (0.0%)
    6,635 7.1%

694 2.7% ( 7,355) (20.7%)

6 175.5%

Amount Ratio

801 10.9%

Full year

Composition

Ratio

311,000

100.0%

198,357

63.8%

54,067

17.4%

58,403

18.8%

159 0.1%

Full year Margin

14,300 4.6%

Integrated Solutions

7,101

7.6%

8,304

8.2%

1,202

16.9%

15,294

7.7%

Domestic Logistics

1,569

6.0%

1,576

5.9%

7

0.5%

3,062

5.7%

International Logistics

1,858

5.2%

1,532

5.4%

( 325)

(17.5%)

3,025

5.2%

Other(Note)

(66)

(109)

( 42)

( 191)

Adjustments

(3,083)

(3,123)

( 39)

( 6,892)

Note: "Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.    

FY3/23 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

3

Summary of Net Sales Breakdown by Service for Q2 FY 3/24YoY

Business

Segments

Integrated

Solutions

Domestic

Logistics

International

Logistics

-

Net sales

Steel-Related

Engineering -Related

Food-Related(Food)

Food Products -Related

Medical-Related

Airport-Related

Life-Related(Life)

Life-Related(Logistics)

Food-Related(Temp-Cntl-Related)

International-Related

Other

FY 3/23*

Actual

Q2

Composition

Ratio

155,560

100.0%

24,764

15.9%

5,100

3.3%

16,601

10.7%

25,538

16.4%

6,777

4.4%

5,582

3.6%

9,670

6.2%

16,998

10.9%

8,970

5.8%

35,552

22.9%

3

0.0%

FY 3/24

Actual

Q2

Composition

Ratio

155,542

100.0%

25,307

16.3%

6,065

3.9%

16,824

10.8%

26,671

17.1%

7,062

4.5%

9,017

5.8%

9,722

6.3%

17,139

11.0%

9,523

6.1%

28,197

18.1%

9

0.0%

YoY

Amount

ratio

  1. (0.0%)
    542 2.2%
    965 18.9%
    223 1.3%

1,132 4.4%

  1. 4.2%
    3,435 61.5%
  1. 0.5%
  1. 0.8%
  1. 6.2%

(7,355) (20.7%)

  • 175.5%

(million) FY 3/24(Reference)

Forecasts

Full year

Composition

Ratio

311,000

100.0%

50,627

16.3%

11,797

3.8%

32,914

10.6%

50,713

16.3%

13,920

4.5%

18,742

6.0%

19,640

6.3%

34,969

11.2%

19,098

6.1%

58,403

18.8%

159

0.1%

Note: FY3/23 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

4

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 3/24 (vs. Forecasts)

(million)

FY 3/24

FY 3/24

VS.Forecasts

Revised Forecasts

Actual

Q2

Composition

Q2

Composition

Amount

ratio

Ratio

Ratio

Net sales

159,000

100.0%

155,542

100.0%

(3,458)

(2.2%)

Operating income

6,800

4.3%

8,180

5.3%

1,380

20.3%

Ordinary income

6,800

4.3%

8,712

5.6%

1,912

28.1%

Profit attributable to

4,100

2.6%

5,532

3.6%

1,432

34.9%

owners of parent

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

5

Summary of Financial Results by Segment for FY 3/24(vs. Forecasts)

FY 3/24 Forecasts

FY 3/24 Actual

(million)

Vs. Forecasts

Q2

Net sales

159,000

Integrated Solutions

99,113

Domestic Logistics

26,760

International Logistics

33,472

Other(Note)

79

Q2

Segment income

6,800

Integrated Solutions

7,211

Domestic Logistics

1,189

International Logistics

1,429

Other(Note)

(48)

Adjustments

(2,937)

Composition

Ratio

100.0%

62.2%

16.8%

21.0%

0.0%

Margin 4.3% 7.3% 4.4% 4.3%

Q2

Composition

Ratio

155,542

100.0%

100,671

64.7%

26,663

17.1%

28,197

18.1%

  • 0.0%
    Q2 Margin
    8,180 5.3%
    8,304 8.2%
    1,576 5.9%
    1,532 5.4%

(109)

(3,123)

Amount Ratio

(3,458) (2.2%)

1,558 1.6%

  1. (0.4%)
    (5,275) (15.8%)
  1. (87.6%)
    Amount Ratio
    1,380 20.3%
    1,092 15.2%
    387 32.6%
    102 7.2%

(61)

(186)

Note: "Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

6

Summary of Net Sales Breakdown by Service for Q2 FY 3/24(vs. Forecasts)

Business

Segments

Integrated

Solutions

Domestic

Logistics

International

Logistics

-

Net sales

Steel-Related

Engineering -Related

Food-Related(Food)

Food Products -Related

Medical-Related

Airport-Related

Life-Related(Life)

Life-Related(Logistics)

Food-Related(Temp-Cntl-Related)

International-Related

Other

FY 3/24

Forecasts

Q2 Composition Ratio

159,000 100.0%

24,924 15.6%

5,806 3.6%

16,940 10.6%

26,524 16.6%

7,038 4.4%

7,974 5.0%

9,904 6.2%

17,464 11.0%

9,296 5.8%

33,472 21.0%

79 0.0%

FY 3/24

Actual

Q2 Composition

Ratio

155,542 100.0%

25,307 16.3%

6,065 3.9%

16,824 10.8%

26,671 17.1%

7,062 4.5%

9,017 5.8%

9,722 6.3%

17,139 11.0%

9,523 6.1%

28,197 18.1%

  • 0.0%

(million)

Vs.Forecasts

Amount ratio

(3,458) (2.2%)

  1. 1.5%
  1. 4.5%
  1. (0.7%)
  1. 0.6%
  1. 0.3%

1,043 13.1%

  1. (1.8%)
  1. (1.9%)
    227 2.4%

(5,275) (15.8%)

  1. (87.6%)

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

7

Changes in Consolidated Operating Income for FY 3/24 (YoY)

Increase in labor costs

Decrease in outsourcing costs

Decrease in net sales

Increase in materials costs

Increase in other expenses Increase in SG&A expenses

801

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

(Millions of yen)

8

( ) Increase in costs

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets at the end of FY 3/24

Total

Assets 266,022

Total

Assets 275,287

Total

Total

liabilities and

liabilities and

net assets

net assets

（￥million

Accrued expenses 13,546(+1,670)

Current assets 132,254

Non- current assets 133,767

Current assets 137,999

Non- current assets 137,287

Notes and accounts receivable 61,291(+3,705)

Cash and deposits 70,821(+1,440)

Investments in Securities 14,115(+1,504)

Construction in progress 2,286(+1,416)

Land 42,655(+857)

266,022

Current

liabilities

52,526

Total long-

term liabilities

89,701

Total net

assets

123,793

275,287

Current

liabilities

53,809

Total long-

term liabilities

89,719

Total net

assets

131,758

Current portion of long- term loans payable 3,501(367)

Retirement Benefit Debt 21,454(+210)

Other long-term liabilities 2,899(+97)

Long-term loans payable 5,500(237)

Retained earnings 125,611(+4,375)

Translation adjustment- capital 6,456(+2,370)

Cumulative securities holding Gain or loss 5,152(+867)

3/31/'23

9/30/'23

3/31/'23

9/30/'23

9

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Konoike Transport Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 13:56:39 UTC.