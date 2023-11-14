Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2024
Konoike Transport Co., Ltd.
（Securities Code 9025/Prime Market）
Simplified version(only values)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY 3/24
1
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY 3/24（YoY）
FY 3/23
Actual
Q2
Composition
Ratio
FY 3/24
Actual
Q2
Composition
Ratio
YoY
Amount
Ratio
(￥million)
FY 3/24(Reference) Revised Forecasts
Q4
Composition
Ratio
Net sales
155,560
100.0%
155,542
100.0%
Gross profit
14,569
9.4%
16,293
10.5%
SG&A expenses
7,190
4.6%
8,113
5.2%
Operating income
7,378
4.7%
8,180
5.3%
Non-operating income
1,305
0.8%
848
0.5%
Non-operating exspenses
357
0.2%
316
0.2%
Ordinary income
8,326
5.4%
8,712
5.6%
Extraordinary income
99
0.1%
11
0.0%
Extraordinary loss
388
0.2%
20
0.0%
Profit attributable to
5,144
3.3%
5,532
3.6%
owners of parent
- (0.0%)
1,724 11.8%
923 12.8%
801 10.9%
- (35.0%)
- (11.6%)
385 4.6%
- (88.7%)
- (94.7%)
387 7.5%
311,000
100.0%
14,300 4.6%
14,800 4.8%
9,000 2.9%
2
Summary of Financial Results by Segment for Q2 FY 3/24 （YoY）
FY 3/23*
Actual
FY 3/24 Actual
YoY
(￥million)
FY 3/24(Reference) Forecasts
Q2
Net sales
155,560
Integrated Solutions
94,035
Domestic Logistics
25,968
International Logistics
35,552
Other(Note)
3
Q2
Segment income
7,378
Composition
Ratio
100.0%
60.4%
16.7%
22.9%
0.0%
Margin
4.7%
Q2 Composition Ratio
155,542 100.0%
100,671
64.7%
26,663
17.1%
28,197
18.1%
9
0.0%
Q2
Margin
8,180
5.3%
Amount Ratio
-
18) (0.0%)
6,635 7.1%
694 2.7% ( 7,355) (20.7%)
6 175.5%
Amount Ratio
801 10.9%
Full year
Composition
Ratio
311,000
100.0%
198,357
63.8%
54,067
17.4%
58,403
18.8%
159 0.1%
Full year Margin
14,300 4.6%
Integrated Solutions
7,101
7.6%
8,304
8.2%
1,202
16.9%
15,294
7.7%
Domestic Logistics
1,569
6.0%
1,576
5.9%
7
0.5%
3,062
5.7%
International Logistics
1,858
5.2%
1,532
5.4%
( 325)
(17.5%)
3,025
5.2%
Other(Note)
(66)
－
(109)
－
( 42)
－
( 191)
－
Adjustments
(3,083)
－
(3,123)
－
( 39)
－
( 6,892)
－
Note: "Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.
FY3/23 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.
3
Summary of Net Sales Breakdown by Service for Q2 FY 3/24（YoY）
Business
Segments
Integrated
Solutions
Domestic
Logistics
International
Logistics
-
Net sales
Steel-Related
Engineering -Related
Food-Related(Food)
Food Products -Related
Medical-Related
Airport-Related
Life-Related(Life)
Life-Related(Logistics)
Food-Related(Temp-Cntl-Related)
International-Related
Other
FY 3/23*
Actual
Q2
Composition
Ratio
155,560
100.0%
24,764
15.9%
5,100
3.3%
16,601
10.7%
25,538
16.4%
6,777
4.4%
5,582
3.6%
9,670
6.2%
16,998
10.9%
8,970
5.8%
35,552
22.9%
3
0.0%
FY 3/24
Actual
Q2
Composition
Ratio
155,542
100.0%
25,307
16.3%
6,065
3.9%
16,824
10.8%
26,671
17.1%
7,062
4.5%
9,017
5.8%
9,722
6.3%
17,139
11.0%
9,523
6.1%
28,197
18.1%
9
0.0%
YoY
Amount
ratio
- (0.0%)
542 2.2%
965 18.9%
223 1.3%
1,132 4.4%
-
4.2%
3,435 61.5%
- 0.5%
- 0.8%
- 6.2%
(7,355) (20.7%)
- 175.5%
(￥million) FY 3/24(Reference)
Forecasts
Full year
Composition
Ratio
311,000
100.0%
50,627
16.3%
11,797
3.8%
32,914
10.6%
50,713
16.3%
13,920
4.5%
18,742
6.0%
19,640
6.3%
34,969
11.2%
19,098
6.1%
58,403
18.8%
159
0.1%
Note: FY3/23 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/24.
4
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 3/24 (vs. Forecasts)
(￥million)
FY 3/24
FY 3/24
VS.Forecasts
Revised Forecasts
Actual
Q2
Composition
Q2
Composition
Amount
ratio
Ratio
Ratio
Net sales
159,000
100.0%
155,542
100.0%
(3,458)
(2.2%)
Operating income
6,800
4.3%
8,180
5.3%
1,380
20.3%
Ordinary income
6,800
4.3%
8,712
5.6%
1,912
28.1%
Profit attributable to
4,100
2.6%
5,532
3.6%
1,432
34.9%
owners of parent
5
Summary of Financial Results by Segment for FY 3/24(vs. Forecasts)
FY 3/24 Forecasts
FY 3/24 Actual
(￥million)
Vs. Forecasts
Q2
Net sales
159,000
Integrated Solutions
99,113
Domestic Logistics
26,760
International Logistics
33,472
Other(Note)
79
Q2
Segment income
6,800
Integrated Solutions
7,211
Domestic Logistics
1,189
International Logistics
1,429
Other(Note)
(48)
Adjustments
(2,937)
Composition
Ratio
100.0%
62.2%
16.8%
21.0%
0.0%
Margin 4.3% 7.3% 4.4% 4.3%
－
－
Q2
Composition
Ratio
155,542
100.0%
100,671
64.7%
26,663
17.1%
28,197
18.1%
- 0.0%
Q2 Margin
8,180 5.3%
8,304 8.2%
1,576 5.9%
1,532 5.4%
(109) －
(3,123) －
Amount Ratio
(3,458) (2.2%)
1,558 1.6%
-
(0.4%)
(5,275) (15.8%)
- (87.6%)
Amount Ratio
1,380 20.3%
1,092 15.2%
387 32.6%
102 7.2%
(61) －
(186) －
Note: "Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.
6
Summary of Net Sales Breakdown by Service for Q2 FY 3/24(vs. Forecasts)
Business
Segments
Integrated
Solutions
Domestic
Logistics
International
Logistics
-
Net sales
Steel-Related
Engineering -Related
Food-Related(Food)
Food Products -Related
Medical-Related
Airport-Related
Life-Related(Life)
Life-Related(Logistics)
Food-Related(Temp-Cntl-Related)
International-Related
Other
FY 3/24
Forecasts
Q2 Composition Ratio
159,000 100.0%
24,924 15.6%
5,806 3.6%
16,940 10.6%
26,524 16.6%
7,038 4.4%
7,974 5.0%
9,904 6.2%
17,464 11.0%
9,296 5.8%
33,472 21.0%
79 0.0%
FY 3/24
Actual
Q2 Composition
Ratio
155,542 100.0%
25,307 16.3%
6,065 3.9%
16,824 10.8%
26,671 17.1%
7,062 4.5%
9,017 5.8%
9,722 6.3%
17,139 11.0%
9,523 6.1%
28,197 18.1%
- 0.0%
(￥million)
Vs.Forecasts
Amount ratio
(3,458) (2.2%)
- 1.5%
- 4.5%
- (0.7%)
- 0.6%
- 0.3%
1,043 13.1%
- (1.8%)
-
(1.9%)
227 2.4%
(5,275) (15.8%)
- (87.6%)
7
Changes in Consolidated Operating Income for FY 3/24 (YoY)
Increase in labor costs
Decrease in outsourcing costs
Decrease in net sales
Increase in materials costs
Increase in other expenses Increase in SG&A expenses
∔801
(Millions of yen)
8
( ) Increase in costs
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets at the end of FY 3/24
Total
Assets 266,022
Total
Assets 275,287
Total
Total
liabilities and
liabilities and
net assets
net assets
（￥million ）
Accrued expenses 13,546(+1,670)
Current assets 132,254
Non- current assets 133,767
Current assets 137,999
Non- current assets 137,287
Notes and accounts receivable 61,291(+3,705)
Cash and deposits 70,821(+1,440)
Investments in Securities 14,115(+1,504)
Construction in progress 2,286(+1,416)
Land 42,655(+857)
266,022
Current
liabilities
52,526
Total long-
term liabilities
89,701
Total net
assets
123,793
275,287
Current
liabilities
53,809
Total long-
term liabilities
89,719
Total net
assets
131,758
Current portion of long- term loans payable 3,501(△367)
Retirement Benefit Debt 21,454(+210)
Other long-term liabilities 2,899(+97)
Long-term loans payable 5,500(△237)
Retained earnings 125,611(+4,375)
Translation adjustment- capital 6,456(+2,370)
Cumulative securities holding Gain or loss 5,152(+867)
3/31/'23
9/30/'23
3/31/'23
9/30/'23
9
