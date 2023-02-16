Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Konoike Transport Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9025   JP3288970001

KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD.

(9025)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-16 am EST
1453.00 JPY   -0.34%
02/13Konoike Transport : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
02/13Konoike Transport Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
02/13Konoike Transport Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Konoike Transport : Earning presentation material for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

02/16/2023 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2023

Konoike Transport Co., Ltd.

Securities Code 9025/Prime Market

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY 3/23

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

1

FY 3/23(Reference) Revised Forecasts
(million)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY 3/23YoY

  • Revenue increased due to factors that included generally strong production at clients, gains in unit price revisions (mainly in production contract work), an increase in transaction volume in Airport-Related Business in connection with the return of domestic and international passengers, an increase in transaction volume in connection with the recovery of economic conditions in various countries, and continued high ocean and air cargo rates.
  • Operating income and Ordinary income rose due to higher revenue, in addition to efforts to improve profitability, which is the basic policy of our new FY3/2023 - FY3/2025 medium-term management plan, launched in April of this year. Other positive factors included the receipt of appropriate unit prices and improvement of operational efficiencies, despite the steep rise in fuel

prices. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased due to a decrease (¥1,054 million) in extraordinary gains on the sale of strategic shareholdings that occurred in the previous fiscal year and an increase in tax expenses.

FY 3/22

Actual

Q3

Composition

Ratio

Net sales

223,255

100.0%

Gross profit

19,935

8.9%

 SG&A expenses

11,412

5.1%

Operating income

8,523

3.8%

 Non-operating income

1,714

0.8%

 Non-operating exspenses

576

0.3%

Ordinary income

9,661

4.3%

 Extraordinary income

1,321

0.6%

 Extraordinary loss

487

0.2%

Profit attributable to

7,110

3.2%

owners of parent

FY 3/23

Actual

Q3

Composition

Ratio

237,119

100.0%

21,673

9.1%

10,892

4.6%

10,781

4.5%

1,323

0.6%

479

0.2%

11,624

4.9%

167

0.1%

576

0.2%

6,926

2.9%

YoY

Amount

Ratio

13,863 6.2%

1,737 8.7%

  1. (4.6%)

2,258 26.5%

  1. (22.8%)
  1. (16.8%)

1,963 20.3%

(1,153) (87.3%)

89 18.4%

  1. (2.6%)

Q4

312,000

12,700

14,000

8,600

Composition

Ratio

100.0%

4.1%

4.5%

2.8%

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

2

Summary of Financial Results by Segment for Q3 FY 3/23 YoY

  • Integrated Solutions Business: Revenue and profit increased due to efforts to improve profitability through unit price revisions for contract production work in the steel-related business, expanding domestic and international flights and cargo handling operations in the Airport-Related Business, the receipt of appropriate unit prices, and comprehensive improvements in operational efficiencies.
  • Domestic Logistics Business: Revenue and profit increased as a result of efforts to improve profitability through increased transaction volume for food items and online orders in the Life-Related Business, receipt of appropriate unit prices, and improvement in operational efficiencies.
  • International Logistics Business: Revenue and profit increased due to the increase in transaction volume for Vietnam, India, and the U.S. in connection with economic recoveries, the acquisition of large-scale projects, and ongoing sharp rises in ocean and air freight rates at the beginning of the fiscal year.

(million)

FY 3/23(Reference)

FY 3/22*

FY 3/23

YoY

Actual

Actual

Revised Forecasts

Q3

Composition

Q3

Composition

Amount

Ratio

Q4

Composition

Ratio

Ratio

Ratio

Net sales

223,255

100.0%

237,119

100.0%

13,863

6.2%

312,000

100.0%

Integrated Solutions

136,638

61.2%

142,564

60.1%

5,925

4.3%

187,093

60.0%

Domestic Logistics

39,021

17.5%

39,801

16.8%

780

2.0%

52,204

16.7%

International Logistics

47,594

21.3%

54,744

23.1%

7,149

15.0%

72,574

23.3%

Other(Note)

8

0.0%

8

135

0.0%

Q3

Margin

Q3

Margin

Amount

Ratio

Q4

Margin

Segment income

8,523

3.8%

10,781

4.5%

2,258

26.5%

12,700

4.1%

Integrated Solutions

8,363

6.1%

10,271

7.2%

1,907

22.8%

13,398

7.2%

Domestic Logistics

2,456

6.3%

2,513

6.3%

57

2.3%

2,907

5.6%

International Logistics

2,219

4.7%

2,650

4.8%

430

19.4%

3,056

4.2%

Other(Note)

(16)

(98)

( 81)

( 72)

Adjustments

(4,499)

(4,555)

( 55)

( 6,524)

Note: "Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.    

FY3/22 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/23.

3

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved.

Summary of Net Sales Breakdown by Service for Q3 FY 3/23YoY

  • Steel Related・・・Although the earthquake reconstruction work was completed, sales increased due to the acquisition of unit price revisions in production contract work.
  • Environmental & Engineering-Related: Revenue expected to increase due to large-scale construction projects and unit price revisions.
  • Food-Related(Food): Revenue decreased due to production cutbacks among certain customers and a decline in transportation transaction volume.
  • Food Products-Related: Revenue increased due to increased production among customers, as well as related increases in related warehousing and transportation volume.
  • Airport-Related:Revenue increased due to the resumption of domestic and international flights and an expansion of contract domain.
  • International-Related:Revenue and profit increased in transaction volume in Vietnam, India, and the U.S. in line with economic

recovery in those regions, and wins of large-scale projects.

(million)

Business

Segments

Integrated

Solutions

Domestic

Logistics

International

Logistics

-

Net sales

Steel-Related

Environmental Engineering

Food-Related(Food)

Food Products -Related

Medical-Related

Airport-Related

Life-Related(Life)

Life-Related(Logistics)

Food-Related(Temp-Cntl-Related)

International-Related

Other

FY 3/22*

Actual

Q3

Composition

Ratio

223,255

100.0%

33,904

15.2%

10,272

4.6%

25,633

11.5%

36,588

16.4%

9,413

4.2%

6,766

3.0%

14,060

6.3%

25,731

11.5%

13,290

6.0%

47,594

21.3%

FY 3/23

Actual

Q3

Composition

Ratio

237,119

100.0%

34,197

14.4%

11,922

5.0%

24,952

10.5%

37,742

15.9%

10,126

4.3%

8,865

3.7%

14,757

6.2%

26,132

11.0%

13,669

5.8%

54,744

23.1%

8

0.0%

YoY

Amount

ratio

13,863 6.2%

  1. 0.9%
    1,650 16.1%
  1. (2.7%)
    1,153 3.2%
  1. 7.6%
    2,098 31.0%
  1. 5.0%
  1. 1.6%
  1. 2.9%

7,149 15.0%

FY 3/23(Reference) Revised Forecasts

Q4

Composition

Ratio

312,000

100.0%

44,950

14.4%

15,468

5.0%

32,958

10.6%

48,608

15.6%

13,401

4.3%

12,228

3.9%

19,477

6.2%

34,366

11.0%

17,837

5.7%

72,574

23.3%

135

0.0%

Note: FY3/22 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/23. .

Copyright © KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD. ALL Rights Reserved

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Konoike Transport Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD.
02/13Konoike Transport : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended De..
PU
02/13Konoike Transport Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending ..
CI
02/13Konoike Transport Co.,Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 202..
CI
2022Konoike Transport : Story
PU
2022Konoike Transport : The Future and Our Strategies
PU
2022Konoike Transport : Foundation Supporting Value Creation
PU
2022Konoike Transport : Data
PU
2022Konoike Transport : Group Integrated Report 2022
PU
2022Konoike Transport : Earning presentation material for the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Endin..
PU
2022Konoike Transport : Q&A Highlights, Financial Results Briefing for Q2, Fiscal Year Ending ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 309 B 2 300 M 2 300 M
Net income 2023 7 711 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
Net Debt 2023 26 676 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,00x
Yield 2023 2,71%
Capitalization 77 260 M 575 M 575 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 15 188
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Konoike Transport Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 458,00 JPY
Average target price 1 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tadahiko Konoike Chairman & President
Yoshito Nakanishi General Manager-Accounting & Finance
Tadatsugu Konoike Director & Head-Technology Innovation
Shigeru Ogawara Executive Officer & GM-ICT Promotions
Takafumi Yoshida Deputy Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONOIKE TRANSPORT CO.,LTD.-9.33%575
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-1.47%124 278
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-1.39%79 064
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.18%73 677
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-3.30%54 278
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.14.88%12 381