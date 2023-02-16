Konoike Transport : Earning presentation material for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY 3/23（YoY）
Revenue increased due to factors that included generally strong production at clients, gains in unit price revisions (mainly in production contract work), an increase in transaction volume in Airport-Related Business in connection with the return of domestic and international passengers, an increase in transaction volume in connection with the recovery of economic conditions in various countries, and continued high ocean and air cargo rates.
Operating income and Ordinary income rose due to higher revenue, in addition to efforts to improve profitability, which is the basic policy of our new FY3/2023 - FY3/2025 medium-term management plan, launched in April of this year. Other positive factors included the receipt of appropriate unit prices and improvement of operational efficiencies, despite the steep rise in fuel
prices. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased due to a decrease (¥1,054 million) in extraordinary gains on the sale of strategic shareholdings that occurred in the previous fiscal year and an increase in tax expenses.
Summary of Financial Results by Segment for Q3 FY 3/23 （YoY）
Integrated Solutions Business: Revenue and profit increased due to efforts to improve profitability through unit price revisions for contract production work in the steel-related business, expanding domestic and international flights and cargo handling operations in the Airport-Related Business, the receipt of appropriate unit prices, and comprehensive improvements in operational efficiencies.
Domestic Logistics Business: Revenue and profit increased as a result of efforts to improve profitability through increased transaction volume for food items and online orders in the Life-Related Business, receipt of appropriate unit prices, and improvement in operational efficiencies.
International Logistics Business: Revenue and profit increased due to the increase in transaction volume for Vietnam, India, and the U.S. in connection with economic recoveries, the acquisition of large-scale projects, and ongoing sharp rises in ocean and air freight rates at the beginning of the fiscal year.
(￥million)
FY 3/23(Reference)
FY 3/22*
FY 3/23
YoY
Actual
Actual
Revised Forecasts
Q3
Composition
Q3
Composition
Amount
Ratio
Q4
Composition
Ratio
Ratio
Ratio
Net sales
223,255
100.0%
237,119
100.0%
13,863
6.2%
312,000
100.0%
Integrated Solutions
136,638
61.2%
142,564
60.1%
5,925
4.3%
187,093
60.0%
Domestic Logistics
39,021
17.5%
39,801
16.8%
780
2.0%
52,204
16.7%
International Logistics
47,594
21.3%
54,744
23.1%
7,149
15.0%
72,574
23.3%
Other(Note)
－
－
8
0.0%
8
－
135
0.0%
Q3
Margin
Q3
Margin
Amount
Ratio
Q4
Margin
Segment income
8,523
3.8%
10,781
4.5%
2,258
26.5%
12,700
4.1%
Integrated Solutions
8,363
6.1%
10,271
7.2%
1,907
22.8%
13,398
7.2%
Domestic Logistics
2,456
6.3%
2,513
6.3%
57
2.3%
2,907
5.6%
International Logistics
2,219
4.7%
2,650
4.8%
430
19.4%
3,056
4.2%
Other(Note)
(16)
－
(98)
－
( 81)
－
( 72)
－
Adjustments
(4,499)
－
(4,555)
－
( 55)
－
( 6,524)
－
Note: "Other" represents business segments such as software development and other operations, and is not subject to reporting.
FY3/22 actual segment figures correspond to the organization of FY 3/23.
