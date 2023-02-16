Konoike Transport : Earning presentation material for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

FY 3/23(Reference) Revised Forecasts

( ￥ million)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY 3/23（YoY）

Revenue increased due to factors that included generally strong production at clients, gains in unit price revisions (mainly in production contract work), an increase in transaction volume in Airport-Related Business in connection with the return of domestic and international passengers, an increase in transaction volume in connection with the recovery of economic conditions in various countries, and continued high ocean and air cargo rates.

Airport-Related Business in connection with the return of domestic and international passengers, an increase in transaction volume in connection with the recovery of economic conditions in various countries, and continued high ocean and air cargo rates. Operating income and Ordinary income rose due to higher revenue, in addition to efforts to improve profitability, which is the basic policy of our new FY3/2023 - FY3/2025 medium-term management plan, launched in April of this year. Other positive factors included the receipt of appropriate unit prices and improvement of operational efficiencies, despite the steep rise in fuel

prices. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased due to a decrease (¥1,054 million) in extraordinary gains on the sale of strategic shareholdings that occurred in the previous fiscal year and an increase in tax expenses.