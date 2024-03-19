Company announcement no 4-2024

Søborg, March 19, 2024

Proceedings at the annual general meeting on March 19, 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on March 19, 2024 at Konsolidator A/S, Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2., DK-2860 Søborg, in accordance with the agenda.



The board of directors elected Søren Elmann Ingerslev, attorney-at-law, as chairman of the meeting.

CEO, Claus Finderup Grove, accounted for the company's activities in the past year and the shareholders took note of the presentation. The audited annual report for 2023 was presented and approved by the general meeting.

The general meeting approved, in accordance with the adopted annual report and the board of directors’ proposal, that the result of the financial year 2023 is transferred to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

Before the general meeting Karin Cecilia Hultén had informed the board of directors of her wish to resign from the board. Consequently, Michael Rasmussen was proposed had been prosposed and was elected as new member of the board of directors. The remaining board members were re-elected.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor.

The board of directors had proposed that the board of directors is authorized to issue warrants with a nominal value of up to DKK 75,000 and to resolve on the related capital increase. The authorization was proposed to expire on March 19, 2029. The proposal was adopted, including the proposed amendmends to the articles of association with the insertion of a new section 4.10, which includes the details of authorization to the board of directors.

The minutes of the annual general meeting and the updated articles of association are available at https://konsolidator.com/investor/ and attached to this announcement.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js @konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

