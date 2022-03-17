Chris Waldeck and Tom Waldron Appointed Co-Chief Operating Officers of Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced the following executive leadership appointments:

Chris Waldeck, currently EVP, Global Brand President of Lee®, will become EVP, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Brand President, Lee®. In addition to his continued responsibilities as EVP and Global Brand President of Lee, Chris will assume responsibility for Kontoor’s international markets and Direct to Consumer (DTC) channels.

Tom Waldron, currently EVP, Global Brand President of Wrangler®, will become EVP, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Brand President, Wrangler®. In addition to his continued responsibilities as EVP and Global Brand President of Wrangler, Tom will have greater oversight of the operational side of the business, including product development, innovation and procurement enabling functions.



“Since our transition from Horizon 1 to Horizon 2, it has become even more vital for us to align our powerful brands with all critical business functions, and to invest in our talent to lead the way to even greater growth for our business. With the completion of our ERP implementation, we now have the tools and processes for the globalization of our operating model. Now is precisely the right time to elevate and broaden Chris and Tom’s roles, and I look forward to partnering with them in the years to come during this exciting phase of growth,” said Scott Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Kontoor Brands.

“Our solid fundamental performance during 2021 and ability to navigate global headwinds and macro-economic challenges, demonstrates how uniquely positioned we are to win in the marketplace and to drive more sustainable, profitable long-term growth for all our stakeholders. Building on this momentum and the strategies we have put in place, position us powerfully to deliver on our go-forward vision for Kontoor and allow us to provide even more focused energy into the core parts of our business,” added Baxter.

“We are fortunate to have such outstanding executives in Chris and Tom. They have taken Lee and Wrangler to new heights and inspired their teams to achieve greatness with passion and confidence,” Baxter said. “In their new Co-Chief Operating Officer roles, they will build upon this success as they drive our strategic vision to sustained growth.”

Baxter continued, “Chris has led the Lee brand and business through a significant repositioning with a focus on reaching new consumers around the world. Through investments in quality of sales initiatives, enhanced design, innovation, and elevated demand creation, the Lee brand has never been stronger. Chris has extensive experience leading international markets and DTC channels. Having worked closely with him, I know he will have a tremendous impact in his expanded role.”

“Tom is uniquely positioned to be focused on the operational side of the business, including product development, innovation and procurement, based on his 27 years of operational experience and skill,” Baxter concluded. “Under his leadership, Wrangler has fulfilled its promise to consumers to deliver unmatched craftmanship and bold timeless designs, leading to the brand’s success and profitable growth. As we evolve as a company, these valued contributions and Tom’s excellent track record of achievement will position us for future success.”

“I look forward to expanding my responsibilities in this next phase of our journey within Kontoor, and to work with the exceptional leaders in our organization to deliver on our growth agenda,” said Waldeck.

“At Kontoor, we have a winning culture of collaboration and have created long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Waldron. “I welcome the opportunity to partner with our teams to take our organization to the next level.”

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

