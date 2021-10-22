Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kontoor Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTB   US50050N1037

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

(KTB)
  Report
KONTOOR BRANDS : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER SHARE, A 15 PERCENT INCREASE - Form 8-K

10/22/2021 | 07:04am EDT
KONTOOR BRANDS DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER SHARE, A 15 PERCENT INCREASE

GREENSBORO, N.C. - October 21, 2021 - Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler®and Lee®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of its common stock, an increase of $0.06 or 15 percent. The cash dividend will be payable on December 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

"Consistent with our long-term TSR targeted at our recent Investor Day, we are announcing a meaningful increase to our quarterly dividend payment, reflecting management and the Board of Directors' confidence in our improving fundamentals, operating model and strong cash generation. This powerful cash flow optionality allows us to continue to invest in key strategic growth initiatives and enablers, while also delivering superior cash returns to our shareholders," said Scott Baxter, Board Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President, Kontoor Brands.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world's most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.



Contacts

Investors:
Eric Tracy, (336) 332-5205
Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Eric.Tracy@kontoorbrands.com
or
Media:
Vanessa McCutchen, (336) 332-5612
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Vanessa.McCutchen@kontoorbrands.com

###

Disclaimer

Kontoor Brands Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 11:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 416 M - -
Net income 2021 196 M - -
Net Debt 2021 605 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 2 970 M 2 970 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Scott H. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rustin E. Welton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert K. Shearer Lead Independent Director
Juliana L. Chugg Independent Director
Kathleen S. Barclay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.26.97%2 970
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE29.13%386 990
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.21.84%55 046
V.F. CORPORATION-13.28%29 083
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED68.67%28 806
MONCLER S.P.A.20.14%18 909