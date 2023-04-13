Advanced search
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

(KTB)
04:00:02 2023-04-12 pm EDT
46.80 USD   -0.23%
06:51aKontoor Brands Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date
BU
04/06Lee Launches Flagship Store in India
AQ
04/05Kontoor Brands, Designing for a Better Tomorrow
BU
Kontoor Brands Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date

04/13/2023 | 06:51am EDT
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced plans to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 6:50 a.m. ET.

Following the news release, Kontoor management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible at kontoorbrands.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 662 M - -
Net income 2023 259 M - -
Net Debt 2023 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 2 598 M 2 598 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 46,80 $
Average target price 54,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott H. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rustin E. Welton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Waldeck Co-COO, Executive VP & Global Brand President-Lee
Thomas E. Waldron Co-COO, EVP & Global Brand President-Wrangler
Robert K. Shearer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.17.03%2 598
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.05%460 256
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.13.47%46 229
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-14.24%19 479
MONCLER S.P.A.27.23%18 654
VF CORPORATION-19.70%8 383
