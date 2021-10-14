Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kontoor Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTB   US50050N1037

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

(KTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kontoor Brands : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date

10/14/2021 | 06:51am EDT
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at approximately 6:50 a.m. ET.

Following the news release, Kontoor management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible at kontoorbrands.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 416 M - -
Net income 2021 196 M - -
Net Debt 2021 605 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 2 813 M 2 813 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 48,79 $
Average target price 74,00 $
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott H. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rustin E. Welton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert K. Shearer Lead Independent Director
Juliana L. Chugg Independent Director
Kathleen S. Barclay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.20.29%2 813
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE27.99%381 191
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.15.14%52 018
V.F. CORPORATION-15.35%28 388
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED52.53%26 032
MONCLER S.P.A.15.56%18 074