Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kontoor Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTB   US50050N1037

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

(KTB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/09 04:00:02 pm EDT
42.24 USD   -0.26%
04:35pKontoor Brands Appoints Mame Annan-Brown as Global Head of ESG
BU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Kontoor Brands, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Kontoor Brands Fiscal Q1 Profit, Revenue Rise; Lowers Q2 EPS Outlook, Raises 2022 Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kontoor Brands Appoints Mame Annan-Brown as Global Head of ESG

05/09/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced the appointment of Mame Annan-Brown to serve as Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006149/en/

Mame Annan-Brown - EVP, Global Communications, Public Affairs & ESG, Kontoor Brands (Photo: Kontoor Brands)

Mame Annan-Brown - EVP, Global Communications, Public Affairs & ESG, Kontoor Brands (Photo: Kontoor Brands)

In this expanded role, Annan-Brown will lead the integration of Kontoor’s global ESG efforts, spearheading strategy, integration, reporting and engagement across the Company’s, ongoing commitment to environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, sustainability, diversity and inclusion and other matters. She will also represent Kontoor Brands as an active participant in organizations promoting ESG issues across the business landscape. Annan-Brown will continue to oversee Global Communications and Public Affairs, with responsibility over all aspects of global corporate communications, government relations, global philanthropy, and charitable giving.

“ESG is central to our mission and continued success as a responsible and sustainable organization. In addition to Mame’s more than two decades of experience at global institutions at the forefront of ESG and sustainable investing, including the World Bank Group and JPMorgan Chase, she also brings a depth of experience in shaping and driving holistic business strategies,” said Scott Baxter, President, CEO & Chair of the Board for Kontoor Brands. “We're delighted to appoint someone of Mame’s calibre and experience to work with our teams to further integrate ESG at Kontoor. Her demonstrated leadership and passion for these critical issues make her an outstanding fit for this role.”

To ensure full integration of ESG priorities across Kontoor’s business, Annan-Brown will lead Kontoor’s ESG Council, comprised of Kontoor leadership globally, to ensure a highly integrated, coordinated approach to ESG. The Council will work to establish a foundational ESG framework and roadmap that establishes Kontoor’s priorities and vision relating to ESG matters, and prioritizes and recommends policies, practices, and disclosures that conform with the strategy.

“Now more than ever building a strong ESG strategy is not only the right thing to do, but it will help ensure Kontoor’s success – and the success of our shareholders – for years to come,” said Annan-Brown. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside our exceptional teams to further integrate ESG into our strategic vision."

“We’re proud of what we’ve done so far as a company: launching our sustainability framework, declaring our DEI goals, and keeping our focus on the community,” Baxter added. “We’re thrilled to expand Mame’s role to oversee this important element of our business, allowing her to further champion our ongoing commitment to ESG as we work to raise the bar on ourselves and our industry.”

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.
04:35pKontoor Brands Appoints Mame Annan-Brown as Global Head of ESG
BU
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Kontoor Brands, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Kontoor Brands Fiscal Q1 Profit, Revenue Rise; Lowers Q2 EPS Outlook, Raises 2022 Guida..
MT
05/05KONTOOR : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (KTB) KONTOOR BRANDS Posts Q1 EPS $1.40, vs. Street Est of $1.23
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (KTB) KONTOOR BRANDS Reports Q1 Revenue $679.7M, vs. Street Est of $655...
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (KTB) KONTOOR BRANDS Posts Q1 EPS $1.40, vs. Street Est of $1.23
MT
05/05Kontoor Brands Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Raises Outlook for Full Year 2022
BU
05/05Kontoor Brands, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/05Kontoor Brands, Inc. Raises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 665 M - -
Net income 2022 242 M - -
Net Debt 2022 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,69x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 2 380 M 2 380 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kontoor Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 42,35 $
Average target price 57,17 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott H. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rustin E. Welton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Waldeck Co-COO, Executive VP & Global Brand President-Lee
Thomas E. Waldron Co-COO, EVP & Global Brand President-Wrangler
Robert K. Shearer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.-17.37%2 306
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-22.71%306 189
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-19.01%43 987
VF CORPORATION-34.98%19 091
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-35.56%18 307
MONCLER S.P.A.-33.27%12 690