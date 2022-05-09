Kontoor Brands Appoints Mame Annan-Brown as Global Head of ESG

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced the appointment of Mame Annan-Brown to serve as Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), effective immediately.

In this expanded role, Annan-Brown will lead the integration of Kontoor’s global ESG efforts, spearheading strategy, integration, reporting and engagement across the Company’s, ongoing commitment to environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, sustainability, diversity and inclusion and other matters. She will also represent Kontoor Brands as an active participant in organizations promoting ESG issues across the business landscape. Annan-Brown will continue to oversee Global Communications and Public Affairs, with responsibility over all aspects of global corporate communications, government relations, global philanthropy, and charitable giving.

“ESG is central to our mission and continued success as a responsible and sustainable organization. In addition to Mame’s more than two decades of experience at global institutions at the forefront of ESG and sustainable investing, including the World Bank Group and JPMorgan Chase, she also brings a depth of experience in shaping and driving holistic business strategies,” said Scott Baxter, President, CEO & Chair of the Board for Kontoor Brands. “We're delighted to appoint someone of Mame’s calibre and experience to work with our teams to further integrate ESG at Kontoor. Her demonstrated leadership and passion for these critical issues make her an outstanding fit for this role.”

To ensure full integration of ESG priorities across Kontoor’s business, Annan-Brown will lead Kontoor’s ESG Council, comprised of Kontoor leadership globally, to ensure a highly integrated, coordinated approach to ESG. The Council will work to establish a foundational ESG framework and roadmap that establishes Kontoor’s priorities and vision relating to ESG matters, and prioritizes and recommends policies, practices, and disclosures that conform with the strategy.

“Now more than ever building a strong ESG strategy is not only the right thing to do, but it will help ensure Kontoor’s success – and the success of our shareholders – for years to come,” said Annan-Brown. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work alongside our exceptional teams to further integrate ESG into our strategic vision."

“We’re proud of what we’ve done so far as a company: launching our sustainability framework, declaring our DEI goals, and keeping our focus on the community,” Baxter added. “We’re thrilled to expand Mame’s role to oversee this important element of our business, allowing her to further champion our ongoing commitment to ESG as we work to raise the bar on ourselves and our industry.”

