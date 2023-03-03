Kontoor Brands : Conference Call Transcript Q4 & FY 2022 Year End Results

Kontoor Brands, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings February 28, 2023 Presenters Scott Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair Rustin Welton, Chief Financial Officer Tom Waldron, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Global Brand President of Wrangler Chris Waldeck, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Global Brand President of Lee Eric Tracy, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Q&A Participants Jay Sole - UBS Bob Drbul - Guggenheim Securities William Gardner - Wells Fargo Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs Sam Poser - Williams Trading James Duffy - Stifel Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Kontoor Brands Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and- answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star, zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Eric Tracy, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you, Eric. You may begin. Eric Tracy Thank you, operator. Welcome to Kontoor Brands Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Participants on today's call will make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. These uncertainties are detailed in documents filed with the SEC. We urge you to read our risk factors, cautionary language, and other disclosures contained in those reports. Select comparisons to 2021 results will be on an adjusted basis, and in certain cases, we will make comparisons to 2019 adjusted results. Reconciliations of GAAP measures to adjusted amounts can be found in the supplemental financial tables included in the news release that was issued early this morning and is available on our website at kontoorbrands.com. These tables identify and quantify excluded items and provide management's view of why this InComm Conferencing Page 1 of 21 Kontoor Brands, Inc.

information is useful to investors. Comparisons will be in constant currency unless otherwise stated, with the exception of comparisons to the 2019 period. Joining me on today's call are Kontoor Brands President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chair Scott Baxter, and Chief Financial Officer Rustin Welton. In addition, we will also be joined by Tom Waldron, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Global Brand President of Wrangler, and Chris Waldeck, Co-Chief Operating Officer and Global Brand President of Lee. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. We anticipate this call will last about an hour. Scott? Scott Baxter Thanks, Eric, and thank you all for joining us today. As Eric mentioned, Tom and Chris will be joining us as usual for this year-end review. We believe these year-end calls provide a great opportunity to have them share insights from the past year as well as go-forward strategies for each of their respective brands in functional areas. You'll hear more from them in a bit. Let me first provide some thoughts at a Kontoor level, as I'm pleased to share our strong results for the fourth quarter. I'm even more excited to discuss our incredible opportunities ahead as we begin 2023 from a position of strength. While we expect macroeconomic challenges to persist, our results afford us great proof points that, when we execute on our playbook, all of our key stakeholders win. Beginning with some highlights from the fourth quarter and full-year 2022: In Q4, global Kontoor revenue grew 9 percent, well above our internal forecast, as shipments in the U.S. accelerated, augmented by continued share gains in AUR growth. And profitability in the quarter was outstanding, with adjusted operating income increasing 19 percent. Despite the significant macro pressures during 2022, we were able to deliver another year of healthy growth, with revenue increasing high single digits. And we returned a total of $166 million to shareholders through a combination of dividend payouts, which you will recall we increased last quarter, as well as share repurchases. And stepping back a bit, we think it's important to note, relative to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, during 2022 we were able to grow revenue mid-single digits, or double-digit growth, excluding proactive actions to exit our VFO fleet in lower quality points of distribution, expand reported gross margin 230 basis points compared to adjusted 2019 gross margin, even with the impacts of inflation, supply chain challenges, retailer inventory rebalancing, and COVID lockdowns in China. And finally, we've grown adjusted earnings 17 percent over 2019. These results are a direct function of our catalyzed growth strategies we laid out at our last Investor Day. Let me remind everyone of these focused areas and some great proof points for how we are tracking: First, enhancing our core U.S. denim business; in 2022, our U.S. business grow 11 percent, again with broad-based strength in share gains; second, diversifying our categories with expansion across outdoor, work, and tees; during the year our non-denim business grew InComm Conferencing Page 2 of 21 Kontoor Brands, Inc.

13 percent and now stands at 38 percent of our global mix; third, amplifying the connection to our consumers through channel expansion, focused on digital and, more recently, owned retail. In 2022, global digital own.com grew 17 percent, and revenue in this important growth vehicle has doubled since 2019; and lastly, driving accretive growth geographically, broadening our reach beyond domestic boarders. Excluding China, international markets grew 7 percent in 2022. Rustin will go through our full-year 2023 guidance in more detail in a bit, but continued execution of these strategies will be critical in driving this year's performance, even as we assume macro challenges will weigh on consumer brand throughout 2023. And we want to prudently account for this in our full-year guide. I'm excited that our domestic POS, share, and AUR gains have continued here in the first quarter. As you would expect, we've seen some lag in wholesale shipments relative to the solid sell- through, as retailers normalize their order patterns, and we have factored that into our plans accordingly. But the combination of strong quarter-to-date POS, coupled with robust gains in our own D2C, with U.S. accounts up 20 percent year-to-date, gives us confidence that the Wrangler and Lee brands are healthy and well-positioned in the marketplace as we begin 2023. In addition, I would note, we expect these positive U.S. trends to be somewhat subdued by near-term softness in the international markets, particularly China. Chris and Rustin will touch on this later. But, the overall healthy, fundamental performance, coupled with the significant actions taken over the last several years to fortify our balance sheet and enhance our capital structure, provide us increased flexibility to deliver in the face of uneven conditions. This is reflected in our strong returns to shareholders, totaling $455 million since becoming a publicly traded company. And while the individual components of our fundamental outlook may differ a bit from the long-term targets we laid out at our Investor Day back in May of 2021, I'm pleased to share that 2022 revenue and earnings came in ahead of those strategic targets, despite the incremental impacts from 40-year inflation highs, massive supply chain disruptions, and significant regional lockdowns due to COVID. These operational results are a testament to the incredible efforts of our amazing colleagues that I'm fortunate to partner with every day. I want to close by thanking each and every one of our people around the world for their agility, perseverance, and dedication to Kontoor, both in navigating the near term and in setting the foundation for our future success. This commitment to excellence inspires me and gives me confidence that we can continue to yield superior returns for all KTB stakeholders. Tom? Tom Waldron InComm Conferencing Page 3 of 21 Kontoor Brands, Inc.

Thanks, Scott, and hello to everyone joining us on the call today. I want to echo Scott's comments in thanking our teams across the organization. Wrangler's fourth quarter and 2022 results are because of the extraordinary efforts throughout the year. Before I get to our Wrangler results, let me share some thoughts from my seat as Co-COO, specifically in leading our supply chain platform. We know supply chain, and in particular inventory management, is on everyone's mind, so I'd like to provide some perspective. Kontoor, similar to most of the apparel industry, experienced global supply chain disruptions into 2022, including significant retail inventory rebalancing affecting our operations, with the most pronounced impact occurring in the third quarter. These actions, combined with cost inflation and improved lead times on source goods, has led to higher inventory dollars to end the year. Rustin will take you through the numbers, but let me provide some context on how we are addressing the elevated inventory position. As we have discussed last quarter, we have flexed our internal manufacturing as well as adjusted receipts on source goods, to right-size our inventory position in a profitable manner. While this production downtime impacted Q4 gross margins, and we expect will continue to weigh on margins in the first half of 2023, we believe these actions are the right ones in preserving long-term brand health. Importantly, we remain on track to see more normalized inventory levels by mid-2023. No doubt, there is much work to be done here, but I am confident we are executing the right plan to optimize our inventory position in a prudent and profitable manner as we move through the year. Let me now turn to discuss fourth quarter and full-year highlights for the Wrangler brand. I couldn't be prouder of the team's accomplishments during 2022, our 75th anniversary year, which saw a multitude of successes, culminating in our largest fourth quarter ever. And for the first time, the brand experienced a quarter with revenue above $500 million. Revenue grew 16 percent globally in the quarter and 19 percent in the U.S., our largest market, with a healthy balance across categories and channels. In our core, we continue to drive share gains in the quarter, with Wrangler Men's bottoms outpacing the U.S. market by 160 basis points and our largest competitor by nearly 500 basis points, according to NPD. These gains were once again led by continued AUR momentum, up 8 percent in the quarter. And this strong sell-through and share momentum only improved as we moved through the year. From a category perspective, fourth quarter sales of outdoor, workwear, and tees were up approximately 20 percent. And once again, our own digital led our quarter performance with global wrangler.com up 18 percent in Q4, sequentially improving from Q3. And looking at highlights for the full year, Wrangler brand performance during 2022 demonstrates our InComm Conferencing Page 4 of 21 Kontoor Brands, Inc.