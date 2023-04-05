Advanced search
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

Kontoor Brands, Designing for a Better Tomorrow
Kontoor Brands : Lee® Launches Flagship Store in India
UBS Adjusts Kontoor Brands Price Target to $65 From $66, Maintains Buy Rating
Kontoor Brands, Designing for a Better Tomorrow

04/05/2023 | 06:51am EDT
Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced the launch of its Global Design Standards, a system created to lower the environmental and social impacts of Wrangler and Lee apparel. With a focus on developing products with Preferred Materials, Low-Impact Fabric and Low-Impact Finishing, Kontoor aims to tackle the largest value chain factors to improve greenhouse gas emissions, water, and chemical use as well as worker well-being.

“At Kontoor, we produce millions of products each year globally. With that kind of scale, the choices we make about what goes into our products have the potential to guide the industry toward meaningful change,” said Jeff Frye, VP, Sustainability, Innovation, Product Development, & Procurement, Kontoor Brands. “Our Global Design Standards allow us to tackle the product stages that have impact on people and our planet. While we initially aim to have each of our products meet one of the three standards, we are actively striving to reach new levels of innovation and sustainability that will continually improve the sustainable performance of our products.”

Global Design Standards Guided by Three Areas of Focus:

  • Preferred Materials: To make Kontoor’s Preferred Materials List, the material must be backed by data validating its environmental and/or social impact. Currently, to meet our Global Design Standards for preferred materials, 70% of the fabric materials used in a product must be sourced from Kontoor’s Preferred Materials List.
  • Low Impact Fabric: Focusing on freshwater use in fabric manufacturing, for a product to meet this standard, the fabric must come from a denim mill that has achieved at least a 90% reduction in freshwater use from a 2018-2019 baseline. The savings must be verified by an independent third party through our Indigood® Program.
  • Low Impact Finishing: A score for the finishing process of a garment is calculated via Jeanologia’s Environmental Impact Measure (EIM) tool that assesses water, energy, chemistry and worker health areas. Scores that designated as “low impact” within the EIM tool satisfy for Low-Impact Finishing standard.

Driving More Sustainable Apparel Through Purposeful Design:

Kontoor’s Global Design Standards help take the guesswork out of how to create products with lower environmental and social impacts. Using the Global Design Standards as a guide, Kontoor’s Design and Product Development Teams carefully select the materials and processes being used to build garments while the Procurement and Sourcing Teams ensure collaboration with supply chain partners to execute the standards established by Kontoor.

“We are committed to developing responsible products, and that begins with approaching design through a purposeful lens and a commitment to using innovative processes and materials,” said Vivian Rivetti, VP, Global Design, Wrangler. “Our designers aren’t just passionate about making beautiful apparel that meets the brand standards our consumers know and love; we are committed to making our products more sustainable. Kontoor’s Global Design Standards provides a roadmap to guide our design approach as we work to make each season’s portfolio more sustainable than the last.”

Empowering Consumers to Drive Change Through Their Purchasing Power:

Launching first on Wrangler.com, products that meet the Global Design Standards will be identified with a WeCare Wrangler badge. At this time, to earn the badge, products must meet one of Kontoor’s three Global Design Standards. A similar program will launch for the Lee brand under the For A World That Works™ global sustainability platform later this year.

Kontoor is committed to making an actionable change to help reduce the apparel industry’s impact on the planet and its people. To learn more about Kontoor’s commitment to sustainability, visit KontoorBrands.com/sustainability.


© Business Wire 2023
