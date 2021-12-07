Log in
    KTB   US50050N1037

KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

(KTB)
Kontoor Brands : Lee Jeans to Launch European Kidswear Collection

12/07/2021
Lee Jeans to Launch European Kidswear Collection
By: Kontoor Brands News TeamDec 07, 2021Feature StoryTags: Lee, Product
Lee® Jeans is set to introduce a new kidswear collection in the EMEA region for the 2022 Autumn/Winter season.

Available in stores beginning July 2022, the Lee Jeans kidswear collection will include signature denim styles, tops and accessories for boys and girls from 0 to 16. The collection will be produced under license by Brand Machine Group (BMG), which creates ranges for a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashions and sports lifestyle brands.

"We are excited to offer our trademark iconic styles kids and are looking forward to delivering comfort and style to the finest kidswear retailers across the region, introducing Lee to the next generation of brand enthusiasts," said Simon Fisher, EMEA Managing Director,Kontoor Brands. "We are proud to partner with BMG on this range, and have been really pleased to see how hard their team has worked to help us bring our pioneering spirit and heritage styles to the whole family across EMEA."

Disclaimer

Kontoor Brands Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 18:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 481 M - -
Net income 2021 194 M - -
Net Debt 2021 644 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 2,99%
Capitalization 3 150 M 3 150 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Scott H. Baxter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rustin E. Welton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert K. Shearer Lead Independent Director
Kathleen S. Barclay Independent Director
Shelley Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.35.50%3 150
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE35.08%392 086
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.25.20%54 981
V.F. CORPORATION-17.07%29 671
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED58.44%28 277
MONCLER S.P.A.32.27%20 163