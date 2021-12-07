Kontoor Brands : Lee Jeans to Launch European Kidswear Collection

By: Kontoor Brands News Team Dec 07, 2021 Feature Story Product Tags: Lee Share

Lee® Jeans is set to introduce a new kidswear collection in the EMEA region for the 2022 Autumn/Winter season.

Available in stores beginning July 2022, the Lee Jeans kidswear collection will include signature denim styles, tops and accessories for boys and girls from 0 to 16. The collection will be produced under license by Brand Machine Group (BMG), which creates ranges for a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashions and sports lifestyle brands.

"We are excited to offer our trademark iconic styles kids and are looking forward to delivering comfort and style to the finest kidswear retailers across the region, introducing Lee to the next generation of brand enthusiasts," said Simon Fisher, EMEA Managing Director,Kontoor Brands. "We are proud to partner with BMG on this range, and have been really pleased to see how hard their team has worked to help us bring our pioneering spirit and heritage styles to the whole family across EMEA."