Kontoor Brands : Wrangler ® announces first-of-its-kind NFT, that links the metaverse with physical world

To kickstart Wrangler's 75th Anniversary celebration, the brand is partnering with Grammy-winner Leon Bridges, Wrangler's 2022 global men's ambassador, and inviting fans on a new adventure with a suite of NFT drops featuring ultra-exclusive fashion, music, and art experiences

February 22, 2022 - Greensboro, N.C. - Wrangler®, a brand that has spent the last 75 years dedicated to creating the world's best denim, is kicking off its milestone anniversary focused on the next frontier, the metaverse, with the same uncompromising dedication to authenticity and timeless design. In celebration of the partnership with Grammy award-winning recording artist Leon Bridges, and under the 'Mr. Wrangler' moniker, it will launch a two-part NFT drop that puts fans directly in the saddle of incredible events and exclusive content, both virtually and in real life.

First up, in February, Wrangler will release 75 digitally animated Icon-tier NFTs featuring one of Bridges' signature dance moves. Each Icon-tier NFT gives collectors access to digital communities, virtual Wrangler-branded metaverse wearables plus one VIP pass to a by-invitation-only, private performance by Leon Bridges at New York Fashion Week in September 2022. Once the seven-day auction on the LTD.INC platform concludes, these 75 Icon-level digital NFTs will be tradeable on secondary NFT marketplaces including OpenSea.

In September, Wrangler will also unveil and auction a one-and-only Legendary-Tier NFT, featuring a replica of the Wrangler custom denim jacket and jeans outfit created for Leon Bridges. Delivered in a custom crafted retro-futuristic suitcase, the physical suit, the only other one in existence outside of Bridges' private archive, has been meticulously constructed with a vault of digital content sewn into its seams, granting the auction winner exclusive access to content which Bridges created just for them. The accompanying 1-of-1 digital NFT will represent ownership of this work of art on the blockchain, which will live exclusively on the LTD.INC platform, where it holds exclusive properties only available to the NFT holder.

"Fashion, technology and music influence us all, and I love the way Wrangler is interconnecting all three on this wild ride," said Bridges. "Through Wrangler, I channel my Texas roots and the essence of who I am, so I'm honored to help the brand celebrate its history while continuing to write the future."

"Wrangler is a brand that has always been inspired by and thrived in the Wild West, and the metaverse is simply the next destination for us," explains Tom Waldron, global brand president at Wrangler. "We're celebrating 75 years of history by driving towards the future of fashion, looking across the horizon at what's next. We can't wait to celebrate with Leon Bridges and all our fans through this series of unexpected physical, digital and metaverse experiences."

For fans who don't snag one of these limited NFTs, Wrangler will also be hosting an inclusive metaverse event called Wranglerverse™, to be held in September.

Wrangler, and its parent company Kontoor Brands, will continue to celebrate the brand's unparalleled influence on fashion, music and entertainment with additional collaborations and events throughout the year. To stay up to date on #Wrangler75, visit wrangler.com and follow the brand on social media.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Leon Bridges

Gold-Diggers Sound is the third solo from Leon Bridges in a career trajectory that saw him going from working as a dishwasher and busking on the streets of his beloved Fort Worth, TX to being signed to a major label, garnering multiple and ultimately winning a Grammy Award and performing at the White House for Former President Barack Obama within a two-year span. Following the release of his Grammy Award winning sophomore album, Good Thing, Leon issued a steady stream of music including tracks with John Mayer, Kacey Musgraves, Kiana Ledé, Lucky Daye and Noah Cyrus as well as Texas Sun, a collaboration project with fellow Texans Khruangbin. Other career highlights include opening for Harry Styles on an arena tour, his breakout track "River" being certified Platinum, portraying Gil Scott Heron in Damien Chazelle's First Man, appearing in a global GAP holiday campaign, garnering a CMT Award for his Crossroads collaboration with Luke Combs, performing at the Tom Ford NYFW show and MoMA's Film Benefit honoring Tom Hanks, selling out Hollywood Bowl and back-to-back nights at Radio City Music Hall. Leon also released a track on Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack. He is currently nominated for two Grammys for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Album.

About LTD.INC

LTD.INC is a highly curated platform that partners with iconic artists, creators and brands to launch ultra-rare physical + digital NFT collections and experiences via the Ethereum blockchain and NFT technology. Established in London in 2020, LTD.INC's drops are designed to exist in real life, on the blockchain and in the metaverse bridging the gap between the physical and virtual economies across the worlds of art, design, fashion, lifestyle, luxury, music and sport. LTD.INC's mobile app and scanning technology allows its collectors instant authentication and access to exclusive content and experiences and enables creators to manage and monetize distribution of their IP through the secondary market. For more information, please visit https://www.ltd.inc/. Invest In Culture.

