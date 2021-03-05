Kontoor Brands : Statement on Anti-Asian Violence

Statement on Anti-Asian Violence
By: Kontoor Brands News TeamMar 05, 2021Feature Story
The violent and hateful attacks against the Asian and Pacific Islander communities are heartbreaking and unacceptable. At Kontoor Brands, we firmly stand against racism, and are committed to using our platform to uplift diverse voices and advocate for equity. We stand with our AAPI colleagues, family and friends.
