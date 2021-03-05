Log in
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

(KTB.WI)
Kontoor Brands : Statement on Anti-Asian Violence

03/05/2021 | 05:27pm EST
Statement on Anti-Asian Violence
By: Kontoor Brands News TeamMar 05, 2021Feature Story
The violent and hateful attacks against the Asian and Pacific Islander communities are heartbreaking and unacceptable. At Kontoor Brands, we firmly stand against racism, and are committed to using our platform to uplift diverse voices and advocate for equity. We stand with our AAPI colleagues, family and friends.

Disclaimer

Kontoor Brands Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 22:26:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
