  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kontoor Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
KONTOOR BRANDS, INC.

(KTB)
05:01 2023-05-17
40.74 USD   +3.64%
05:01aLee® and BE@RBRICK Join Forces to Launch a Global Collection Highlighting Buddy Lee
BU
05/11Kontoor Brands : Conference Call Transcript Q1 2023
PU
05/11Wrangler® Once Again the Official Denim Sponsor of the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music
BU
Lee® and BE@RBRICK Join Forces to Launch a Global Collection Highlighting Buddy Lee

05/18/2023 | 05:01am EDT
The iconic global mascot gets a makeover into a new figurine and apparel capsule

Lee® announced a global collaboration with MEDICOM TOY, creator of the iconic BE@RBRICK dolls, for an apparel and figurine collection inspired by the iconic Lee® mascot, Buddy Lee.

Lee®, the iconic American denim and apparel brand, has launched their first capsule collection with MEDICOM TOY, creator of the BE@RBRICK dolls. Photo Credit is: ©Lee ©︎2023 MEDICOM TOY

Lee®, the iconic American denim and apparel brand, has launched their first capsule collection with MEDICOM TOY, creator of the BE@RBRICK dolls. Photo Credit is: ©Lee ©︎2023 MEDICOM TOY

First introduced more than 100 years ago, the Buddy Lee doll has amassed a global following amongst pop culture, denim and history aficionados. The Lee® x BE@RBRICK collection captures the brand’s playful attitude embodied by Buddy, mixing BE@RBRICK’S design-driven mission with a nod to '90s nostalgia.

“This collaboration feels like the perfect mesh of two global icons,” said Joe Broyles, Vice President of Global Collaborations, Lee®. “The figurines are a new iteration of Buddy and will be great additions for denim fans and BE@RBRICK collectors. We love how the accompanying tees and jacket bring a wearable connection to these collectibles.”

The figurine is available in the 1000% - standing over two feet tall – size as well as a duo of the 400% and 100% styles. Each wears a denim overall and hat inspired by the heritage design Lee® has been making for more than a century. The apparel consists of three tees and a denim jacket. Each tee features a different design of patches or screenprinted imagery of Buddy and his BE@RBRICK counterpart. Based on the iconic Lee® Rider jacket, the denim jacket is an oversized fit and vintage wash with sewn on patches of Buddy. Pieces are available in sizes XS-XXL with prices at $45 for the tees to $185 for the jacket. The collectibles cost $800 for the large one and $200 for the duo.

The Lee x BE@RBRICK collection is available at Concepts stores in Boston and New York City and online, as well as on Lee’s owned sites and stores in Europe, North Carolina and Asia.

ABOUT LEE
Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been a pioneer in purposefully designed denim and casual apparel for more than 130 years. As an iconic American brand, Lee’s heritage is filled with fashion firsts marked by innovative fits, era-defining silhouettes, and legendary details in styles for men, women and boys. Lee’s youthful energy, unrelenting optimism and fearless confidence have created generations of brand loyalists across the globe. For more information, visit www.lee.com.

ABOUT MEDICOM TOY
Established in 1996 under the slogan “Making things that we want rather than product development based on marketing,” MEDICOM TOY designs and produces various character figures in a wide range of categories from movies, TV shows, comics, video games, etc.

In 2001, the company created a bear-shaped block type figure, “BE@RBRICK,” which has collaborated with various artists, brands, companies and characters from all over the world.

MEDICOM TOY also has a wide range of business activities, including the development of a textile brand “FABRICK®” and the production of “Sofvi.” MEDICOM TOY is running five retail stores “Project 1/6 (Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku), MEDICOM TOY TOKYO SKYTREE TOWN Solamachi store, MEDICOM TOY PLUS (Omotesando Hills), 2G TOKYO (Shibuya Parco) and 2G OSAKA (Shinsaibaishi Parco). In 2021, MEDICOM TOY celebrated its 25th anniversary and BE@RBRICK’s 20th anniversary.


