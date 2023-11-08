During Time of Rapid Growth in Bourbon, Two Trailblazing Labels Pour Pioneering Spirit and Energy into New Line

Wrangler®, a global leader in jeanswear and casual apparel, has announced a limited line of clothing with Buffalo Trace Bourbon, the flagship whiskey handcrafted at the World’s Most Award-Winning Distillery in Frankfort, KY. A love of craft, a respect for heritage and with decades of experience creating products built on timeless quality, Wrangler and Buffalo Trace come together as two of the most long-standing, authentic brand names in American history to capture a modern consumer with style-forward functionality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108086243/en/

The vibrant Wrangler X Buffalo Trace collection embraces the best of both brands with the Distiller’s Jacket, an everyday layering piece with a rugged canvas exterior and interior flask pockets, as well as the Barrel House Jacket, a timeless denim jacket with a bourbon-inspired wash and corduroy detailing. (Photo: Business Wire)

“By partnering with Buffalo Trace, we were able to dive deep into the culture and legacy of spirits and distilling to unlock new product offerings that also felt right for our brand,” says Vivian Rivetti, vice president global design at Wrangler. “The meticulous skill at mastering the perfect taste profile inspired us to pay extra attention to foundational textures and details, so this collection explores premium design elements and color that convey warmth and strength, and denim washes that emulate an oak-aged look and feel.”

The culmination of a three-year collaborative process brings a perfectly timed modern and versatile collection for men and women featuring tastefully worn-in denim fabrics and finishes. Styles including jackets, pullovers, woven work shirts, graphic tees and aprons draw inspiration from the western brand’s outdoor lifestyle and the functional textile needs of bourbon-makers. The vibrant collection embraces the best of both brands with the Distiller’s Jacket, an everyday layering piece with a rugged canvas exterior and interior flask pockets, as well as the Barrel House Jacket, a timeless denim jacket with a bourbon-inspired wash and corduroy detailing.

“Buffalo Trace Distillery has a continuous legacy of innovation rooted in world-class craftsmanship that goes back over 200 years. We’ve learned a lot about making the finest whiskies, but firmly believe that the world’s best whiskey has yet to be made. Our motto of ‘Honor Tradition, Embrace Change’ embodies that spirit,” says Andrew Duncan, Global Brand Director for Buffalo Trace Distillery. “When we learned about Wrangler’s vision to bring fresh, original ideas to their timeless look and feel, we saw a natural partnership. These staple pieces would be savored by bourbon lovers and bartenders alike for years to come.”

The agreement between Wrangler and Buffalo Trace was brokered by Brandgenuity, the licensing agency for Sazerac.

Wrangler x Buffalo Trace is now available at Wrangler.com and BuffaloTrace.com, as well as select retailers. To learn more about Wrangler and Buffalo Trace, follow @wrangler and @buffalotrace.

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 40 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. Its George T. Stagg was named World Whiskey of the Year for 2022 and its Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye was named 2nd Finest Whiskey in the World for 2022. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies. To learn more about Buffalo Trace Distillery, visit www.buffalotracedistillery.com. To download images from Buffalo Trace Distillery visit http://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108086243/en/