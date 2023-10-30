EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Transaction of own shares

Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information



30.10.2023 / 14:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 4. Interim announcement

In the period from October 23 - 27, 2023, Kontron AG acquired a total of 112,967 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on September 27, 2023 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program II 2023").

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)

via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF)

via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)

Highest price paid per share (EUR)

Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) 23/10/2023 24,611 19,516 3,672 680 743 18.722822 18.9900 18.3700 460,787.37 24/10/2023 23,569 18,292 3,763 730 784 19.013129 19.2000 18.8600 448,120.44 25/10/2023 24,976 19,571 3,889 730 786 18.851887 19.1100 18.5900 470,844.73 26/10/2023 22,704 17,311 3,909 702 782 18.897809 19.0500 18.7400 429,055.86 27/10/2023 17,107 12,738 3,120 585 664 18.591219 18.7800 18.3500 318,039.98

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program II 2023 amounts to in total 432,502 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at:

https://ir.kontron.com/Share_buyback_program_II_2023.en.html

Linz, October 30, 2023

The Executive Board