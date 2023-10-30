CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information
October 30, 2023 at 09:07 am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG
/ Transaction of own shares
Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information
30.10.2023 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Kontron AG
Linz, Austria
- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -
- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information regarding a share buyback / 4. Interim announcement
In the period from October 23 - 27, 2023, Kontron AG acquired a total of 112,967 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on September 27, 2023 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program II 2023").
The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:
Date
Total number of repurchased shares (number)
Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)
via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)
(MTF)
via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
(MTF)
via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)
(MTF)
Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)
Highest price paid per share (EUR)
Lowest price paid per share (EUR)
Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR)
23/10/2023
24,611
19,516
3,672
680
743
18.722822
18.9900
18.3700
460,787.37
24/10/2023
23,569
18,292
3,763
730
784
19.013129
19.2000
18.8600
448,120.44
25/10/2023
24,976
19,571
3,889
730
786
18.851887
19.1100
18.5900
470,844.73
26/10/2023
22,704
17,311
3,909
702
782
18.897809
19.0500
18.7400
429,055.86
27/10/2023
17,107
12,738
3,120
585
664
18.591219
18.7800
18.3500
318,039.98
The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program II 2023 amounts to in total 432,502 shares.
Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at:
Kontron AG is an Austria-based supplier of information technology (IT) solutions, specializing in Industry 4.0, embedded computer systems and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The Company operates through three segments: IT Services, which handles the end-to-end realization of IT projects, from planning (consulting), through implementation (integration) to long-term operation (outsourcing); IoT Solutions, which focuses on the development of IoT and Industry 4.0 solutions combining hardware, middleware and services marketed to the industrial automation, medical technologies, infotainment and smart energy sectors, and Embedded Systems, which provides hardware featuring embedded technologies used by the transport, aviation and communication sectors. It is a full-service-provider of IT services in Central and Eastern Europe. It's core markets are Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe and North America.