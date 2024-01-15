EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Transaction of own shares

Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information



15.01.2024 / 13:26 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 13. Interim announcement

In the period from January 8 – 12, 2024, Kontron AG acquired a total of 53,905 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on September 27, 2023 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program II 2023").

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market) via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF) via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR) Highest price paid per share (EUR) Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) 8/01/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0.000000 0.0000 0.0000 0.00 9/01/2024 16,422 12,533 2,673 485 731 20.276898 20.4200 20.0800 332,987.22 10/01/2024 18,393 14,527 2,680 500 686 20.495361 20.5600 20.4200 376,971.17 11/01/2024 13,810 11,280 1,680 364 486 20.715802 20.9000 20.4800 286,085.23 12/01/2024 5,280 5,280 0 0 0 20.950792 21.3000 20.5000 110,620.18

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program II 2023 amounts to in total 1,764,268 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at:

https://ir.kontron.com/Share_buyback_program_II_2023.en.html

Linz, January 15, 2024

The Executive Board