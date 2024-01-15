EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Guidance 2024: Kontron expects another sharp increase in net profit to over EUR 87 million in 2024



15.01.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Net profit for 2024 is expected to grow 21% against forecast of 2023

2023 targets met and surpassed

Linz, 15 January 2024 - Kontron expects a significant increase in net profit to over EUR 87 million in 2024. This represents an additional increase of 20 percent compared to the most recent guidance for 2023, which was twice revised upwards. Revenue is expected to grow to over EUR 1,400 million in 2024.

The company's provisional figures for the financial year 2023 indicate a strong fourth quarter and that all targets have been met - both for the planned revenues of EUR 1,200 million and for the most recent net profit guidance of EUR 72 million. The guidance was already raised twice in the 2023 financial year and Kontron once again expects to have surpassed its targets. This would correspond to significant growth of at least 28 percent compared to the previous year’s figure of EUR 56 million. The 2023 full-year results will be published with the Annual Report 2023 on 28 March 2024.

Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron AG: “The transformation of Kontron AG into a pure IoT provider is a complete success. In 2023, we were able to increase our net profit guidance twice and we have almost doubled it in the last 3 years since 2021. Our order books are at record levels and we have groundbreaking product innovations in the pipeline. So, we are convinced that the 2024 financial year will be another very good year for Kontron.”





About Kontron

Kontron AG ( www.kontron.com ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, medical and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and has around 4,700 employees in more than 20 countries worldwide.

Media Contacts

Barbara Jeitler

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 (1) 80191 1199

ir@kontron.com

Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG – Communications

Tel: +49 151 151 9388 149

group-pr@kontron.com

Jan Lauer

Profil Marketing OHG

Tel: +49 (531) 387 33-18

kontron@profil-marketing.com

