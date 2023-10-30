Kontron AG is an Austria-based supplier of information technology (IT) solutions, specializing in Industry 4.0, embedded computer systems and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The Company operates through three segments: IT Services, which handles the end-to-end realization of IT projects, from planning (consulting), through implementation (integration) to long-term operation (outsourcing); IoT Solutions, which focuses on the development of IoT and Industry 4.0 solutions combining hardware, middleware and services marketed to the industrial automation, medical technologies, infotainment and smart energy sectors, and Embedded Systems, which provides hardware featuring embedded technologies used by the transport, aviation and communication sectors. It is a full-service-provider of IT services in Central and Eastern Europe. It's core markets are Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe and North America.