Kontron AG: Kontron AG, Linz/Austria acquires around 59% of KATEK SE shares through its wholly owned German subsidiary – mandatory offer planned for outstanding shareholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover
The execution of the share purchase agreement is still subject to conditions precedent, in particular the issuance of the necessary antitrust approvals, and is expected to be completed by March 2024. After completing the acquisition of the shares and gaining control over KATEK SE, Kontron Acquisition GmbH will publish a mandatory offer to shareholders of KATEK SE following the provisions of the Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act.
In addition, Kontron Acquisition GmbH is aiming to delist KATEK SE from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after gaining control, whereby it plans to simultaneously structure the mandatory offer as a delisting acquisition offer. Kontron Acquisition GmbH is working with Bafin (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) to verify whether, as part of the offer, treasury shares of the listed Kontron AG, which have been acquired through previous share buyback programs, can be offered as a voluntary alternative consideration. The share buyback program ends today. There are no plans for a capital increase at Kontron. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board Klaus Weinmann and the other Supervisory Board member Markus Saller will resign from their positions promptly after closing of the share purchase agreement.
With the execution of the share purchase agreement, the previously announced guidance for 2024 of Kontron will be increased to EUR 1.9bn in revenue (depending on the time of consolidation) and EUR 100m net profit.
About Kontron
Kontron AG (www.kontron.com,www.kontron.com ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, medical and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and has around 4,700 employees in more than 20 countries worldwide.
Contacts
Barbara Jeitler
Kontron AG – Investor Relations
Tel: +43 (1) 80191 1199
ir@kontron.com
Alexandra Kentros
Kontron AG – Communications
Tel: +49 151 151 9388 149
group-pr@kontron.com
Jan Lauer
Profil Marketing OHG
Tel: +49 (531) 387 33-18
kontron@profil-marketing.com
End of Inside Information
18-Jan-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (732) 7664 - 0
|E-mail:
|ir@kontron.com
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A0E9W5
|WKN:
|A0X9EJ
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1817399
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1817399 18-Jan-2024 CET/CEST