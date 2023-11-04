Kontron AG reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was EUR 306.12 million compared to EUR 268.93 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 18.99 million compared to EUR 8.35 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.3 compared to EUR 0.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.29 compared to EUR 0.08 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was EUR 876.87 million compared to EUR 772.56 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 54.58 million compared to EUR 32.73 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.83 compared to EUR 0.38 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.8 compared to EUR 0.38 a year ago.
Kontron AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 03, 2023 at 07:41 pm EDT
