Kontron AG: Strong growth in the avionics market - Kontron announces two design wins amounting to a total volume of EUR 100m

Linz, October 10, 2023 – Kontron announces the securing of two design wins with a combined volume of approximately EUR 100m. These wins involve Kontron providing IFEC systems to be installed on aircraft operated by multiple airlines, including one that utilizes satellite-based technology.

For the first design win, Kontron will supply major components of a satellite-based IFEC (in-flight entertainment and communications) system which will be installed in aircraft from multiple airlines over five years starting in 2024. Kontron will deliver leading-edge technology, allowing connectivity through geostationary (GEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), and low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. Potential revenues amount to roughly EUR 90m over a five-year span.

In addition, Kontron announces a second design win with a volume of around EUR 10m over a two-year span. Starting in 2024, Kontron will supply a major satellite communications operator with IFEC equipment which will be installed in aircraft from multiple airlines. The agreement includes options to increase the volume and add further deployments.

In general, there is a major technology shift from geostationary to low and medium earth orbit satellite constellations which will continue to shape satellite connectivity in aviation and other markets over the upcoming years. With the design win for the satellite-based IFEC system, Kontron shows that it is on the edge of this trend. Another support for Kontron’s avionics business has been the return on travel after years of no or little investment following the Covid pandemic.

Kontron has more than 30 years of experience building ultra-rugged computing platforms designed for commercial and defense applications and is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the IFEC market. As a premier supplier of integrated hardware systems for the commercial aerospace industry, Kontron’s products include secure critical system components to enable in-flight broadband services including internet, VPN access, e-mail, multimedia capabilities, video-on-demand, games, and additional entertainment choices in a fully integrated wireless connected cabin over a broadband air-to-ground or air-to-satellite link.

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, medical and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and has around 4,500 employees with subsidiaries in more than 20 countries around the world.

