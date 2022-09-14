Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Kontron AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTN   AT0000A0E9W5

KONTRON AG

(KTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30 2022-09-14 am EDT
15.63 EUR   -0.22%
04:00aKONTRON : Factsheet
PU
09/05KONTRON : IR Presentation
PU
09/01KONTRON : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kontron : Factsheet

09/14/2022 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KONTRON GROUP

With a constant profitable growth, Kontron Group is a fast-moving multinational tech leader focused on smart IoT solutions and professional IT services. Based on longstanding, industry leading expertise, we are well-placed to help businesses achieve their industrial transformation and digitalization goals.

Financial calendar 2022 : 21.03. Annual report 2021 | 05.05. Q1-statement | 06.05. Annual shareholder meeting | 04.08. Half-year report | 03.11. Q3-statement

OUR INDUSTRIES & SOLUTIONS

Kontron Group is your perfect investment choice for the long-term growth of your assets in the IoT and smart IT solutions based on our leading solutions and involvement in growing industries:

susietec | www.susietec.com

Unique IoT toolset: Tailored and scalable combination of software, hardware & expertise for digital transformation.

Energy Supply

Enabling smart grid, smart metering and energy efficient, secure solutions for energy suppliers and industrial customers.

Industrial Automation

Empower tomorrow's Industrial production and smart automation.

Telecommunications

Digital transformation solutions for telecommunication operators ensuring fast deployments and significant CAPEX reduction.

Medical Technologies

Creating connected healthcare solutions using IoT on Artificial Intelli- gence.

Aviation

Added intelligence and connectivity for commercial and business aero- space.

Public Transport

Building safe, secure, and smart IoT services for digitalization of public transportation.

Public Institutions

As a trusted partner, Kontron Group supports a large number of governmental customers in their digitalization journey.

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

We are committed to steady and profitable growth by providing smart digitalization solutions to a growing demand on a global scale in our three segments.

Kontron Group

IoT Solutions Europe

Kontron is one of the leading provider of smart industrial solutions. In out major segment "IoT Solutions Europe" we are developing proprietary technologies and secure and connected solutions for growing markets such as industrial automation, medical and communications technology, smart energy, and public transport.

IoT Solutions America

Our product range in the "IoT Solutions America" segment (former "Embedded Systems") is constantly growing its software share. Its operations focus on smart solutions for the vertical markets of transportation, avia- tion, and communications.

IT Services

Our slogan "We love IT" is a promise that S&T keeps to its customers every day: First-class and dedicated IT services that help to create the necessary freedom for innovation.

WHY INVEST IN KONTRON?

  • SUCCESSFUL STRATEGY OF SUSTAINED LONG-TERM GROWTH
    • Meeting/exceeding annual forecasts since relaunch in 2011
    • Continuous profitable Gross Margin & EBITDA margins growth
  • TRANSFORMING INTO ONE OF THE LEADING (I)IOT SOFTWARE PLAYERS
    • Sustainable business model: Portfolio addressing future trends in Industrialization/Digitalization
    • Increasing Software product portfolio: Proprietary IoT Software framework susietec
  • STRONG BACKBONE
    • Financially strong position: Liquidity of EUR 296.5 Mio. with free cash flow of EUR 48.3 Mio. by end of 2021
    • High diversification in different markets and regions
  • TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP
    • Solutions addressing IoT trends for connectivity, machine learning (AI), 5G IoT WAN Networks, autonomous driving - and many more!
    • Engineering excellence: 3,260 engineers worldwide

Visit us on LinkedIn

FACTSHEET 08/2022 | www.kontron.ag

THE KONTRON SHARE

Stock Exchange

Frankfurt, Germany (Prime Standard)

Sector

SDAX®

ISIN, WKN

AT0000A0E9W5, A0X9EJ

Ticker

KTN

Shares outstanding

63.630.568

Dividend for FY 2021

EUR 0.35/share

ANALYST RECOMMENDATION

AlsterResearch

BUY: EUR 32.00

Hauck & Aufhäuser

BUY: EUR 27.00

Jefferies

BUY: EUR 24.00

Kepler

BUY: EUR 24.00

Pareto Securities

BUY: EUR 28.00

Stifel

BUY: EUR 25.50

Warburg Research

BUY: EUR 24.00

Status: 16.08.2022

KONTRON COMPANY KEY FIGURES

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

72.36%

27.64%

Ennoconn Corporation

Freeﬂoat

IN EUR MIO.

2021

2020

2019

Revenues

1,342.0

1,254.8

1,122.9

Gross profit

490.2

455.8

407.5

EBITDA

126.3

130.0

111.7

Amortisation and depreciation

63.6

61.5

49.9

EBIT before PPA amortisation1)

73.2

81.7

70.1

Result after non-controlling interests

48.3

55.6

49.1

Operating cash flow

95.3

140.8

83.4

Free cash flow 2)

48.3

106.9

56.3

Earnings per share 3)

75 cent

86 cent

75 cent

IN EUR MIO.

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

31.12.2019

Cash and cash equivalents

296.5

281.9

312.3

Net Cash (+) / Net debt (-)4)

-14.2

20.3

29.5

Backlog

1,334.9

927.2

841.5

Project-pipeline

3,367.0

2,702.3

2,157.5

Employees

6,206

6,067

4,934

  1. EBIT before amortisation from purchase price allocation
  2. Operating cash flow less purchase of non-currentnon-financial asses
  3. Earnings per share undiluted
  4. Cash and cash equivalents less non-current and current financial liabilities

VISION 2030

With a clear growth strategy and overachieving performance we are your optimal investment choice for long-term secure growth!

FY 2021

Guidance 2022*

AGENDA 2025 INCL.

2018act

2022fc

2022act*

2025p

PROJECT FOCUS

Revenue:

EUR 1,342.0 Mio.

Revenue:

EUR 1,120 Mio.

EBITDA:

EUR 126.3 Mio,

EBITDA:

EUR 112 Mio.

Revenues

990

Mio.

1,500

Mio.

1,120

Mio.

2,000 Mio

EBITDA

91

Mio.

150

Mio.

112

Mio.

260 Mio.

*Cont. operations

Vision 2030

DIGITALIZATION

SMART

TRANSFORMATION

M&A STRATEGY

BRAND AWARENESS

TECHNOLOGIES

TO 50% GM

Vision 2030: Based on product mix transformation GM will exceed 50% and EBITDA margin 15%

INVESTOR CONTACT

Nicole Nagy, Kontron AG, Lehrbachgasse 11, 1120 Wien, Austria, +43 1 80191 1196, ir@kontron.at, www.ir.kontron.ag,

FACTSHEET 08/2022 | www.kontron.ag

Disclaimer

S&T AG published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KONTRON AG
04:00aKONTRON : Factsheet
PU
09/05KONTRON : IR Presentation
PU
09/01KONTRON : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/31KONTRON : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/29Kontron AG agreed to acquire Arce Mobility Solutions..
CI
08/11KONTRON : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
08/11KONTRON : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/11Vinci Unit To Buy Majority Of Kontron's IT Services Business
MT
08/10KONTRON : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
08/10KONTRON AG : Project "Focus" finalized
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KONTRON AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 481 M 1 482 M 1 482 M
Net income 2022 63,3 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net Debt 2022 77,2 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 996 M 997 M 997 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 991
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart KONTRON AG
Duration : Period :
Kontron AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KONTRON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,66 €
Average target price 27,08 €
Spread / Average Target 72,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hannes Niederhauser Chief Executive Officer
Richard Neuwirth Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Badstöber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Neumann Vice President-Technology
Michael Jeske Chief Operating Officer-Services DACH
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KONTRON AG6.82%997
ACCENTURE PLC-32.09%178 075
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.62%148 576
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.67%97 671
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.16%81 483
SNOWFLAKE INC.-44.67%59 958