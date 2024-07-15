Investor

July 2024

Who we are

Leader of Smart Industrial IoT Solutions

7,800 1.9bn 190m

Employees*

Revenue (EUR)* R&D Spending (EUR)*

190m 100m >10%

EBITDA(EUR)* Net Result (EUR)* Organic growth*

Member of SDAX®

Member of TecDAX®

HQ in Austria; listed in Germany

Focused on large and growing B2B-IoT market

Number of connected IoT devices grows globally by 30%

Fully integrated technology platform

Integrated (SW+HW) solutions

Driven by customers success, blue-chip customers

>4,500 customers in total

Leading provider of disruptive IoT technologies

Real time 5G/6G connectivity, susietec® toolset, KontronOS, Kontron Grid

*Management estimates for 2024 and organic growth mid-term guidance.

At the heart of many disruptive industries

High-speed trains

Autonomous Driving

In-flight communication systems

Smart Factory

Smart Solar & GreenTec

The IoT Market

Key MetricsFocus Industries

64 billion

$ 254 billion

connected IoT devices by

Industrial IoT revenues in FY23;

2025 worldwide (from 29

expected 13% CAGR (2024-2028)

billion in 2022)

Smart Factories

Railways

31% growth

21% adoption

machines connected

of 5G across mobile internet

to the Internet by 2025

connections by 2025

4bn

75bn

20bn

Green/Clean Energy

Aerospace

2016 2020 2025

High entry barriers: single source customization - real time software - expensive customer products with low volume

Sources: Mgmt. estimates, Techjury, Ericsson, Enterra

Solutions, Markets and Markets, Market Data Forecast,

McKinsey Global Institute, Statista

KPIs FY 2023

Revenue

EBITDA

Operating Net Income after NCI*

(in EUR m)

(in EUR m)

(in EUR m)

+ 15.3%

+ 15.1%

87 Cent

EPS + 41.4%

123 Cent

1 225,9

126,0

+ 35.7%

75,3

1 063,7

109,5

55,5

FY 2022 | FY 2023

FY 2022 | FY 2023

FY 2022 | FY 2023

* 2022 adj for DCO/sold IT, reported EBITDA EUR 70.0 Mio.

* 2022 adj for DCO/sold IT, reported Net Income EUR -12.3 Mio.

Gross Margin

Order Entry vs. Revenues

Operating Cash Flow

(in EUR m)

(in EUR m)

(in EUR m)

+ 26.2%

Book-to-bill: 1.18

+ 163%

466,2

1 452,6

116,9

1 225,9

369,5

44,4

FY 2022 | FY 2023

bill | book

FY 2022 | FY 2023

KPIs Q1 2024

Revenue

EBITDA

Net Result after NCI*

(in EUR m)

(in EUR m)

(in EUR m)

+ 35.9%

+ 19.6% (adj 32.4%)

26 Cent

EPS stable

26 Cent

356,1

262,0

35,4

39,2

16,6

16,3

29,6

Q1 2023 | Q1

2024

Q1 2023 | Q1 2024

| Q1 2024 adj.

Q1 2023 | Q1 2024

Adjustment of Q1 23 revenues due to changed assessment of principal/agent status

* Q1 2024 burdened by EUR 3.8m M&A and one time effects

Gross Margin

Order Entry vs. Revenues

Operating Cash Flow

(in EUR m)

(in EUR m)

(in EUR m)

+ 37.1%

Book-to-bill: 1.04

adj +358%

356,1

371,4

147,2

23,8

107,3

5,2

-10,7

Q1 2023 | Q1 2024

bill | book

Q1 2023 | Q1 2024 | Q1 2024 adj.

* adjusted for the reduced factoring and a deferral effect for 2023

Kontron Group Balance Sheet

Equity and liquidity very strong

in m EUR

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

in m EUR

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

716.2

492.5

EQUITY

670.2

604.0

Tangible assets

224.5

110.4

Accumulated results

479.1

462.8

Intangible assets

146.0

102.4

as of treasury shares

-44.7

-43.0

Goodwill

273.7

216.6

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

388.4

136.1

Other assets

72.0

63.0

Long-term loans and borrowings

233.5

60.1

CURRENT ASSETS

1,168.1

878.2

Other liabilities and provisions

154.9

76.0

Inventories

443.8

229.1

CURRENT LIABILITIES

825.8

630.6

Trade receivables

239.0

213.6

Trade payables

325.0

273.1

Contract assets from customers

53.3

38.1

Contract liabilities from customers

77.5

69.6

Cash and cash equivalents

356.2

332.2

Short-term loans and borrowings

204.0

150.9

Other receivables and prepayments

75.8

65.2

Other liabilities and provisions

219.2

137.0

Assets classified as held for sales

0.0

0.0

Liabilities classified as held for sale

0.0

0.0

Total assets

1,884.4

1,370.7

Total liabilities & equity

1,884.4

1,370.7

Equity ratio

35.6%

44.1%

Total net cash/(net debt)*

-81.4

121.2

Working capital**

357.8

169.6

Still EUR 356m cash after paying Katek price

* Definition Net Cash: Cash and cash equivalents less non-current and current financing liabilities (excl. liabilities from leasing according to IFRS 16)

** Definition Working Capital: Inventories plus trade receivables less trade payables (excl. IFRS 15 contract assets and liabilities)

Additional disclosures

Q1 2024

Katek share in Q1 results

Kontron

Katek share

In EUR m

Q1/24

Q1/24 (March)

Reported revenues

356.1

54.1

Gross margin (in %)

41.3%

35.8%

EBITDA (adjusted)

39.2

5.3

Net result

16.3

0.6

Inventory

443.8

211.0

Cash

356.2

28.6

Financing debt

-437.6

-105.2

Order backlog

1,842

140

Design wins

5,347

1,346

2024 we expect EUR 13m net profit from Katek

Organic growth Q1 - 2024

Q1-2024

Q1-2023

Reported revenues

356,1

262,0

Acquisitions in Q1-2024

-88,1

Divestments of Q1-2023

-18,7

Organic growth = 10,2%

268,0

243,3

in EUR m

Result

EBITDA - extraordinary Effects

EBITDA (reported)

35.4

Adjustment

3.8

M&A and one-time effects

EBITDA (adjusted)

39.2

in EUR m

Result

Cash flow - extraordinary Effects

Op Cashflow(reported)

-10.7

Adjustment

18.9

Year-end turn effect 2023 (see EC 2023)

Reduction Factoring

15.6

Op. Cashflow (adjusted)

23.8

Strong cash generation

Liquidity further expanded

Status liquidity

  • EUR 356m cash and cash equivalents
  • EUR 19m ST receivables from Vinci (in Q2)
  • EUR 130m available lines
  • EUR 90m additional lines amidst Katek integration
    Liquidity amounts to EUR 600m but only to be used cautiously in strengthening of business

Shareholder participation

  • Rule: Spend 50% of net earnings in Dividend or SBB
  • EUR 31m: Proposed dividend
    2024 est. proposed dividend of 50 EUR Cent/share in May (+43% vs 2022)
    2023: special dividend of EUR 1/share due to the sale of
    the IT service business; 2022: EUR 0.35, 2021: EUR 0.30

Cash generation per quarter Q1 (operating Cash Flow)

(In EUR m)

5,2

23,8*

*adjusted

-27

-60

Q1/21

Q1/22

Q1/23

Q1/24

Cash generation per year (operating Cash Flow)

123

95

44

2021

2022

2023

Kontron: Major KPIs

Strong operational development

in EUR m

Q1 2024

2025

2028

Comment

Revenues

356.1

2,400

Organic CAGAR 10%

Growth of industry

Gross Margin (in %)

41.3%

41.0%

45%

Strong gross margin result of the strategic

realignment towards IoT

EBITDA

35.4

12%

15%

Q1 2004 includes 3.8m M&A costs and one-off

effects

Net profit

16.2

140 million

10% Net Profit

Q1 2024 Includes M&A costs and one-off

effects

Equity ratio

35.6%

+40%

Stable

Back to 40% in 2025

Working Capital

357.8

169.6 (YE23)

10% Revenues

Increase in inventories from Katek

Operating CF (adj.)

23.8

75% Conversion

Stable

Adjusted for factoring and year-end turn effect

2023

Net cash(+)/debt(-)

-81.4

0

Net Cash

Target: back to net cash in 2025

