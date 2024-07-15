Investor
July 2024
Who we are
Leader of Smart Industrial IoT Solutions
7,800 1.9bn 190m
Employees*
Revenue (EUR)* R&D Spending (EUR)*
190m 100m >10%
EBITDA(EUR)* Net Result (EUR)* Organic growth*
Member of SDAX®
Member of TecDAX®
HQ in Austria; listed in Germany
Focused on large and growing B2B-IoT market
Number of connected IoT devices grows globally by 30%
Fully integrated technology platform
Integrated (SW+HW) solutions
Driven by customers success, blue-chip customers
>4,500 customers in total
Leading provider of disruptive IoT technologies
Real time 5G/6G connectivity, susietec® toolset, KontronOS, Kontron Grid
*Management estimates for 2024 and organic growth mid-term guidance.
2
At the heart of many disruptive industries
High-speed trains
Autonomous Driving
In-flight communication systems
Smart Factory
Smart Solar & GreenTec
3
The IoT Market
Key MetricsFocus Industries
64 billion
$ 254 billion
connected IoT devices by
Industrial IoT revenues in FY23;
2025 worldwide (from 29
expected 13% CAGR (2024-2028)
billion in 2022)
Smart Factories
Railways
31% growth
21% adoption
machines connected
of 5G across mobile internet
to the Internet by 2025
connections by 2025
4bn
75bn
20bn
Green/Clean Energy
Aerospace
2016 2020 2025
High entry barriers: single source customization - real time software - expensive customer products with low volume
Sources: Mgmt. estimates, Techjury, Ericsson, Enterra
Solutions, Markets and Markets, Market Data Forecast,
McKinsey Global Institute, Statista
4
KPIs FY 2023
Revenue
EBITDA
Operating Net Income after NCI*
(in EUR m)
(in EUR m)
(in EUR m)
+ 15.3%
+ 15.1%
87 Cent
EPS + 41.4%
123 Cent
1 225,9
126,0
+ 35.7%
75,3
1 063,7
109,5
55,5
FY 2022 | FY 2023
FY 2022 | FY 2023
FY 2022 | FY 2023
* 2022 adj for DCO/sold IT, reported EBITDA EUR 70.0 Mio.
* 2022 adj for DCO/sold IT, reported Net Income EUR -12.3 Mio.
Gross Margin
Order Entry vs. Revenues
Operating Cash Flow
(in EUR m)
(in EUR m)
(in EUR m)
+ 26.2%
Book-to-bill: 1.18
+ 163%
466,2
1 452,6
116,9
1 225,9
369,5
44,4
FY 2022 | FY 2023
bill | book
FY 2022 | FY 2023
5
KPIs Q1 2024
Revenue
EBITDA
Net Result after NCI*
(in EUR m)
(in EUR m)
(in EUR m)
+ 35.9%
+ 19.6% (adj 32.4%)
26 Cent
EPS stable
26 Cent
356,1
262,0
35,4
39,2
16,6
16,3
29,6
Q1 2023 | Q1
2024
Q1 2023 | Q1 2024
| Q1 2024 adj.
Q1 2023 | Q1 2024
Adjustment of Q1 23 revenues due to changed assessment of principal/agent status
* Q1 2024 burdened by EUR 3.8m M&A and one time effects
Gross Margin
Order Entry vs. Revenues
Operating Cash Flow
(in EUR m)
(in EUR m)
(in EUR m)
+ 37.1%
Book-to-bill: 1.04
adj +358%
356,1
371,4
147,2
23,8
107,3
5,2
-10,7
Q1 2023 | Q1 2024
bill | book
Q1 2023 | Q1 2024 | Q1 2024 adj.
* adjusted for the reduced factoring and a deferral effect for 2023
6
Kontron Group Balance Sheet
Equity and liquidity very strong
in m EUR
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
in m EUR
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
716.2
492.5
EQUITY
670.2
604.0
Tangible assets
224.5
110.4
Accumulated results
479.1
462.8
Intangible assets
146.0
102.4
as of treasury shares
-44.7
-43.0
Goodwill
273.7
216.6
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
388.4
136.1
Other assets
72.0
63.0
Long-term loans and borrowings
233.5
60.1
CURRENT ASSETS
1,168.1
878.2
Other liabilities and provisions
154.9
76.0
Inventories
443.8
229.1
CURRENT LIABILITIES
825.8
630.6
Trade receivables
239.0
213.6
Trade payables
325.0
273.1
Contract assets from customers
53.3
38.1
Contract liabilities from customers
77.5
69.6
Cash and cash equivalents
356.2
332.2
Short-term loans and borrowings
204.0
150.9
Other receivables and prepayments
75.8
65.2
Other liabilities and provisions
219.2
137.0
Assets classified as held for sales
0.0
0.0
Liabilities classified as held for sale
0.0
0.0
Total assets
1,884.4
1,370.7
Total liabilities & equity
1,884.4
1,370.7
Equity ratio
35.6%
44.1%
Total net cash/(net debt)*
-81.4
121.2
Working capital**
357.8
169.6
Still EUR 356m cash after paying Katek price
* Definition Net Cash: Cash and cash equivalents less non-current and current financing liabilities (excl. liabilities from leasing according to IFRS 16)
7
** Definition Working Capital: Inventories plus trade receivables less trade payables (excl. IFRS 15 contract assets and liabilities)
Additional disclosures
Q1 2024
Katek share in Q1 results
Kontron
Katek share
In EUR m
Q1/24
Q1/24 (March)
Reported revenues
356.1
54.1
Gross margin (in %)
41.3%
35.8%
EBITDA (adjusted)
39.2
5.3
Net result
16.3
0.6
Inventory
443.8
211.0
Cash
356.2
28.6
Financing debt
-437.6
-105.2
Order backlog
1,842
140
Design wins
5,347
1,346
2024 we expect EUR 13m net profit from Katek
Organic growth Q1 - 2024
Q1-2024
Q1-2023
Reported revenues
356,1
262,0
Acquisitions in Q1-2024
-88,1
Divestments of Q1-2023
-18,7
Organic growth = 10,2%
268,0
243,3
in EUR m
Result
EBITDA - extraordinary Effects
EBITDA (reported)
35.4
Adjustment
3.8
M&A and one-time effects
EBITDA (adjusted)
39.2
in EUR m
Result
Cash flow - extraordinary Effects
Op Cashflow(reported)
-10.7
Adjustment
18.9
Year-end turn effect 2023 (see EC 2023)
Reduction Factoring
15.6
Op. Cashflow (adjusted)
23.8
8
Strong cash generation
Liquidity further expanded
Status liquidity
- EUR 356m cash and cash equivalents
- EUR 19m ST receivables from Vinci (in Q2)
- EUR 130m available lines
-
EUR 90m additional lines amidst Katek integration
Liquidity amounts to EUR 600m but only to be used cautiously in strengthening of business
Shareholder participation
- Rule: Spend 50% of net earnings in Dividend or SBB
-
EUR 31m: Proposed dividend
2024 est. proposed dividend of 50 EUR Cent/share in May (+43% vs 2022)
2023: special dividend of EUR 1/share due to the sale of
the IT service business; 2022: EUR 0.35, 2021: EUR 0.30
Cash generation per quarter Q1 (operating Cash Flow)
(In EUR m)
5,2
23,8*
*adjusted
-27
-60
Q1/21
Q1/22
Q1/23
Q1/24
Cash generation per year (operating Cash Flow)
123
95
44
2021
2022
2023
9
Kontron: Major KPIs
Strong operational development
in EUR m
Q1 2024
2025
2028
Comment
Revenues
356.1
2,400
Organic CAGAR 10%
Growth of industry
Gross Margin (in %)
41.3%
41.0%
45%
Strong gross margin result of the strategic
realignment towards IoT
EBITDA
35.4
12%
15%
Q1 2004 includes 3.8m M&A costs and one-off
effects
Net profit
16.2
140 million
10% Net Profit
Q1 2024 Includes M&A costs and one-off
effects
Equity ratio
35.6%
+40%
Stable
Back to 40% in 2025
Working Capital
357.8
169.6 (YE23)
10% Revenues
Increase in inventories from Katek
Operating CF (adj.)
23.8
75% Conversion
Stable
Adjusted for factoring and year-end turn effect
2023
Net cash(+)/debt(-)
-81.4
0
Net Cash
Target: back to net cash in 2025
10
