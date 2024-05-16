EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Kontron: Successful completion of the Katek delisting tender offer



16.05.2024 / 13:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linz, 16.05.2024 - Kontron Acquisition GmbH (“Bidder”), an indirect wholly owned Kontron subsidiary, announces the successful completion of the mandatory and delisting tender offer made to the shareholders of Katek SE. The offer, published on 15 April 2024 with a four-week acceptance period until 13 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), was accepted for in total 3,899,610 Katek shares, thereof 3,694,942 shares in exchange for the cash consideration of EUR 15 per share and 204,668 shares in exchange for Kontron shares. This corresponds to approx. 26.9950 per cent of all Katek shares. As a result, Kontron Acquisition GmbH as of today will hold a total of 87.31 per cent of all shares in Katek SE after completion of the delisting tender offer. The delisting of Katek SE will take place on 17 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST), with effectiveness of the revocation of the admission of the Katek shares (ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7) to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the sub-segment of the Regulated Market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

After this date, the shares of Katek SE can no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the post-admission obligations will no longer apply.

The offer document and the mandatory publications are available online at www.katek-angebot.de.

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron has significantly strengthened its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and has grown to around 8,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

Follow Kontron:

Kontron on Twitter

Kontron on LinkedIn

For the latest info on Kontron, check out our official blog



Media Contacts

Barbara Jeitler

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 (1) 80191 1199

ir@kontron.com

Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG - Communications

Tel: +49 151 151 9388 149

group-pr@kontron.com

Copyright © 2024 Kontron. All rights reserved. All information is provided for information purposes only and is not legally binding. The information has been carefully checked and has been compiled to the best of our knowledge and in good faith. However, no responsibility is accepted for any inaccuracy.